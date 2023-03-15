Jenna Ortega Rocks A Gaurav Gupta Dress On SNL

The “Scream” and “Wednesday” star, Jenna Ortega who is THE MOMENT, surprised us all when she donned an electric blue Gaurav Gupta design for one of SNL’s iconic promotional shots. Check out the full details here!

When it comes to having The Moment, there are only a few that can claim that title. This time it seems that it’s a double win. First, for Jenna Ortega — fresh from her success in the latest Scream franchise which has her becoming the darling of Tinseltown, as well her viral presence in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, the Addam’s Family-based teen goth fave.

And then there’s Gaurav Gupta the Indian designer who landed on every fashionista’s lips at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, when Cardi B broke the internet with his royal blue couture concoction that only fashion designers can dream of conceptualizing.

So it seems that the alignment of these two stars was just a matter of time. And that happened last weekend when Ortega donned a royal blue design by Gupta for the iconic promotional photograph as part of her hosting duties on SNL.

Styled by Enrique Menendez, it seems that destiny played a part in this fashion match as the dress perfectly reflects Ortega’s playful sardonic vibe which makes for this A-list pairing even more unique. With Gupta’s avant-garde approach to construction, it’s a match made in a stellar galaxy.

We can’t get enough of Gupta’s claim to becoming one of the Hollywood’s red carpet go-to designer and of course capturing the fashion heart of the Gen Z girl of the moment. A win-win for sure!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com