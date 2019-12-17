As the year comes to a close we wanted to look back at what we think was a pretty remarkable year in fashion when it comes to our Bollywood stars. Whether we loved it or hated it, here’s our list of 2019 fashion moments from Bollywood that had us shook.

Another year of fashion, beauty, and glitz comes to an end. Press the rewind button, and you will notice that this year has been about pantsuits, acid green attires, blingy pajamas, casual sandals, and unique sleeves. With an array of looks and versatile styles, our Bollywood stars rocked the fashion scene at various award ceremonies, events, launches, and photoshoots. Check out our fave fashion moments from the year 2019:

The Ladies

1. Deepika Padukone

There’s nothing that that star cannot pull off. The Chhapaak actress left the audience in awe at the Cannes Film Festival with her acid green (neon) voluminous gown by Giambattista Valli that had a (red carpet ready) long train and pink bows. She accessorized the look with a pink turban. Her dress is what dreams are made of!

2. Sonam Kapoor

Red carpet rules? What is that? Well, that’s typically what Sonam Kapoor proves every time she gets on the red carpet. Of all the looks this year, her choice of attire and look at GQ Best Dressed Awards Party stood out the most. The actress wore an oversized Fenty suit from the recently released Rihanna’s label, Fenty. The actress chose to wear elegant jewellery (mainly just earrings and rings) with the attire. And of course, sneaks.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas walked hand in hand to the biggest costume party aka The Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art. This was Priyanka’s third appearance for which she dressed in a grey-yellow-pink Dior Haute Couture gown. Love it or hate it, this look inspired by Alice In Wonderland, definitely left an impression. A little trivia: The dress took 1500 hours to make.

4. Katrina Kaif

It was hard to get our eyes off the Bharat actress who wore a heavy-duty embellished Naeem Khan pantsuit for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. The ensemble was covered in chunky studs and sequins work plus Kat nailed her look by replacing a usual white shirt to a Shehalaa by Shehla Khan bralette. Her sculpted midriff, smokey eyes and nude lips, beaded neckpiece, and elegant rings only added to her oomph!!

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reached for the stars in her corseted black gown from Ralph & Russo’s Fall Couture collection. She wore the galactic inspired gown to the 2019 Filmfare Awards. Her black, beaded gown came with a nude corset and gave the gown volume. The actress gave jewellery a miss and made the dress grab all the attention. The smokey eyes, nude makeup, messy bun elevated her overall appearance.

Honourable mention goes to Ranveer Singh. We say with much love to our leading men of Bollywood — when it comes to sartorial style, Ranveer simply slayed all year.

1. At The Match

Who goes to a football match in a suit? Ranveer Singh. The Bajirao Mastani actor sported a striped blue and red three-piece suit. Known for his whackiest fashion choices, Ranveer, an Arsenal fan attended the Premier League and even rapped and danced on the field.

2. At Gully Boy Promotions

Throw in everything you have in your wardrobe and what do you get? Ranveer Singh at a promotional event for his film Gully Boy. Headgear, shades, puffy jacket, uber-cool tee and sneakers in eye-catching neon pop colours got our jaws dropping to the floor. What we loved the most about the look is that his Yellow Motor Cross Embroidered trousers by Jeremy Scott, belonged to the women’s section for Adidas. How amazing is that?

3. At India’s Most Stylish Awards

Unconventional is his style when it comes to his choice of scripts or his fashion choices. The Padmaavat actor looked effortlessly stylish in a pantsuit from the Dior Homme Spring 2019 collection at India’s Most Stylish Awards. The double-breasted blazer paired with funky sunglasses and that oh-my-god hairdo made us skip a beat.

4. At GQ Style & Culture Awards

Ranveer Singh beat all the men hands down with his style statements at award ceremonies. We love how his style is gender-neutral yet powerful. At the GQ Style & Culture Awards, he wore a black suit with a jacket adorned with cursive prints, a couture piece by Julien Macdonald. Bringing back the retro vibe, the suit came with a chunky embellished zippered jacket with exaggerated shoulders.

5. At IIFA

Ranveer is on top of his fashion game. The actor and style icon wore a suit with a red drape from Moschino designed exclusively by Jeremy Scott. The design is playful, gutsy, and to top it off, the actor paired his suit with boots and a retro walking stick.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pinkvilla.com