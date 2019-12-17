The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
Fashion Dec 17, 2019
As the year comes to a close we wanted to look back at what we think was a pretty remarkable year in fashion when it comes to our Bollywood stars. Whether we loved it or hated it, here’s our list of 2019 fashion moments from Bollywood that had us shook.
Another year of fashion, beauty, and glitz comes to an end. Press the rewind button, and you will notice that this year has been about pantsuits, acid green attires, blingy pajamas, casual sandals, and unique sleeves. With an array of looks and versatile styles, our Bollywood stars rocked the fashion scene at various award ceremonies, events, launches, and photoshoots. Check out our fave fashion moments from the year 2019:
The Ladies
1. Deepika Padukone
There’s nothing that that star cannot pull off. The Chhapaak actress left the audience in awe at the Cannes Film Festival with her acid green (neon) voluminous gown by Giambattista Valli that had a (red carpet ready) long train and pink bows. She accessorized the look with a pink turban. Her dress is what dreams are made of!
2. Sonam Kapoor
Red carpet rules? What is that? Well, that’s typically what Sonam Kapoor proves every time she gets on the red carpet. Of all the looks this year, her choice of attire and look at GQ Best Dressed Awards Party stood out the most. The actress wore an oversized Fenty suit from the recently released Rihanna’s label, Fenty. The actress chose to wear elegant jewellery (mainly just earrings and rings) with the attire. And of course, sneaks.
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas walked hand in hand to the biggest costume party aka The Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art. This was Priyanka’s third appearance for which she dressed in a grey-yellow-pink Dior Haute Couture gown. Love it or hate it, this look inspired by Alice In Wonderland, definitely left an impression. A little trivia: The dress took 1500 hours to make.
4. Katrina Kaif
It was hard to get our eyes off the Bharat actress who wore a heavy-duty embellished Naeem Khan pantsuit for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. The ensemble was covered in chunky studs and sequins work plus Kat nailed her look by replacing a usual white shirt to a Shehalaa by Shehla Khan bralette. Her sculpted midriff, smokey eyes and nude lips, beaded neckpiece, and elegant rings only added to her oomph!!
5. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reached for the stars in her corseted black gown from Ralph & Russo’s Fall Couture collection. She wore the galactic inspired gown to the 2019 Filmfare Awards. Her black, beaded gown came with a nude corset and gave the gown volume. The actress gave jewellery a miss and made the dress grab all the attention. The smokey eyes, nude makeup, messy bun elevated her overall appearance.
Honourable mention goes to Ranveer Singh. We say with much love to our leading men of Bollywood — when it comes to sartorial style, Ranveer simply slayed all year.
1. At The Match
Who goes to a football match in a suit? Ranveer Singh. The Bajirao Mastani actor sported a striped blue and red three-piece suit. Known for his whackiest fashion choices, Ranveer, an Arsenal fan attended the Premier League and even rapped and danced on the field.
2. At Gully Boy Promotions
Throw in everything you have in your wardrobe and what do you get? Ranveer Singh at a promotional event for his film Gully Boy. Headgear, shades, puffy jacket, uber-cool tee and sneakers in eye-catching neon pop colours got our jaws dropping to the floor. What we loved the most about the look is that his Yellow Motor Cross Embroidered trousers by Jeremy Scott, belonged to the women’s section for Adidas. How amazing is that?
3. At India’s Most Stylish Awards
Unconventional is his style when it comes to his choice of scripts or his fashion choices. The Padmaavat actor looked effortlessly stylish in a pantsuit from the Dior Homme Spring 2019 collection at India’s Most Stylish Awards. The double-breasted blazer paired with funky sunglasses and that oh-my-god hairdo made us skip a beat.
4. At GQ Style & Culture Awards
Ranveer Singh beat all the men hands down with his style statements at award ceremonies. We love how his style is gender-neutral yet powerful. At the GQ Style & Culture Awards, he wore a black suit with a jacket adorned with cursive prints, a couture piece by Julien Macdonald. Bringing back the retro vibe, the suit came with a chunky embellished zippered jacket with exaggerated shoulders.
5. At IIFA
Ranveer is on top of his fashion game. The actor and style icon wore a suit with a red drape from Moschino designed exclusively by Jeremy Scott. The design is playful, gutsy, and to top it off, the actor paired his suit with boots and a retro walking stick.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.pinkvilla.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
-
Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement
-
Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer
-
Has The Selfie Generation Finally Gotten A Professional Camera Phone With Style Status?
-
You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Boost Your Dapper Rating With Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
-
DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!