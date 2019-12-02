Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
Fashion Dec 02, 2019
The holiday season is officially here and the Winter/Festive 2019 ramps threw us for the loop this season. In addition to opulent tones there was also a trend of sophisticated soft hues. Reynu Taandon showcased delicate and creamy while Shyamal & Bhumika exude strength and femininity, and let’s not forget Pankaj & Nidhi which showed a duel of hard meets soft. All worthy of a trend alert indeed!
Reynu Taandon – For her 2019 couture collection titled ‘The Savannah Saga’, Reynu Taandon used creamy hues as the base for her collection, her use of metal chanderi fabric which created a mirror-like effect on her designs against the soft backdrop of lilac, mint green and rose tones which added a delicate and feminine vibe.
Shyamal & Bhumika – Inspired by India’s Renaissance period where medieval times rose to the age of modernism, designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika couture collection had soft hues of champagne pink, powder blues and artichoke which were complementary to designs with traditional embroidery fused with intricate floral embellishments. There was a display of strength with femininity that was deep-rooted with heritage and culture.
Pankaj & Nidhi – For their debut couture showcase at India Couture Week, designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi collection titled MOSAIQ, was inspired by the art form of constructing architectural elements like glass and ceramics as decorative detailing on structured suiting, voluminous lehengas. The juxtaposition of metal embellishments paired with light fabrics and soft tones showcased the complexity of femininity.
Main Photo Credit: www.vogue.in
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last four years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her love...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
-
Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement
-
Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer
-
Has The Selfie Generation Finally Gotten A Professional Camera Phone With Style Status?
-
You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Boost Your Dapper Rating With Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
-
DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!