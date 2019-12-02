Fashion / Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season

Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season

Fashion Dec 02, 2019

Tessa Johnson

The holiday season is officially here and the Winter/Festive 2019 ramps threw us for the loop this season. In addition to opulent tones there was also a trend of sophisticated soft hues. Reynu Taandon showcased delicate and creamy while Shyamal & Bhumika exude strength and femininity, and let’s not forget Pankaj & Nidhi which showed a duel of hard meets soft.  All worthy of a trend alert indeed! 

 

Reynu Taandon – For her 2019 couture collection titled ‘The Savannah Saga’, Reynu Taandon used creamy hues as the base for her collection, her use of metal chanderi fabric which created a mirror-like effect on her designs against the soft backdrop of lilac, mint green and rose tones which added a delicate and feminine vibe.

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Renyu Taandon, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Renyu Taandon, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Renyu Taandon, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Renyu Taandon, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Shyamal & Bhumika – Inspired by India’s Renaissance period where medieval times rose to the age of modernism, designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika couture collection had soft hues of champagne pink, powder blues and artichoke which were complementary to designs with traditional embroidery fused with intricate floral embellishments. There was a display of strength with femininity that was deep-rooted with heritage and culture.

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Shyamal & Bhumika, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Shyamal & Bhumika, Couture Collection 2019.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Shyamal & Bhumika, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Trend Alert: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Shyamal & Bhumika, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Shyamal & Bhumika, Couture Collection 2019
Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Pankaj & Nidhi – For their debut couture showcase at India Couture Week, designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi collection titled MOSAIQ, was inspired by the art form of constructing architectural elements like glass and ceramics as decorative detailing on structured suiting, voluminous lehengas. The juxtaposition of metal embellishments paired with light fabrics and soft tones showcased the complexity of femininity.

Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Pankaj & Nidhi, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Trend Alert: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Pankaj & Nidhi, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Trend Alert: FDCI India Couture Week 2019, Pankaj & Nidhi, Couture Collection 2019. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

 

Main Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

