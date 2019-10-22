Prince William and Kate Middleton the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just wrapped their five-day royal tour of Pakistan. The first for the British royal family in 13 years. And the scene-stealer was Kate Middleton’s strong fashion game. She opted for traditional wear by various Pakistani designers, while taking fusion to the next level with some cool British designers. Check out Kate Middleton’s scene-stealing looks from their Royal Tour of Pakistan.

The royal mom stepped off the plane in a gorgeous aqua blue dress and matching pants by Catherine Walker. The draped neckline was inspired by the traditional shalwar kameez.

Prince William and Kate started their day at the Islamabad Model College for Girls. Kate wore a royal blue shalwar kameez and a dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.

For a meeting with Pakistan’s prime minister, the Duchess of Cambridge wore an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker over cream pants from Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She completed her look with a printed green scarf by Bonanza Satrangi and earrings by Pakistani jewelry designer Zeen.

Later that evening, the royal couple were at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. Kate wore the national colour, choosing a sparkling emerald gown by Jenny Packham. Prince William changed from his usual suits to a traditional sherwani.

The next day, William and Kate traveled to the mountains and were presented with traditional Chitrali hats as they landed in Chitral the Hindu Khush, near the Afghan border. Kate sported a traditional hat with a shawl and an embroidered jacket over her leather vest.

On Thursday morning, William and Kate landed in Lahore. Kate wore a white shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and shawl by Maheen Khan to visit a children’s village and celebrate some of the kids’ birthdays. The royal couple also made a stop at the National Cricket Academy, where Kate played a bit of cricket herself.

For the final outing, Kate wore a black Beulah London Papilio jacket over a white pants. While boarding the plane later on, she was seen wearing a white dupatta as well.

As she boarded the plane back to Islamabad, the royal mom wore a flowing black and white tunic over fitted white pants. The top was from Pakistani brand Élan, showcasing a beautiful black embroidery.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.townandcountrymag.com, www.harpersbazaar.com