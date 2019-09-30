IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
Fashion Sep 30, 2019
Bollywood never disappoints when it comes to over the top red carpet moments. Here are our favourite style scenes from our IIFA Awards 2019 best dressed list direct from their very own “green” carpet!
The IIFA Awards 2019 was all glitz and glam as stars walked the carpet. Held in Mumbai for the first time in the award show’s history, it was definitely the perfect place for some serious OTT style. So, while the awards were being handed out to the top actors and actresses for the past year (scroll down to see the list of the to award-winners), we also kept our keen eye on the fashion looks that the filmi folk served up. Check out our fave fashion moments from the green carpet.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika won us over in the a feather violet Gaurav Gupta gown, complete with a veil.
Ranveer Singh
As per signature Ranveer style, the actor also put his best foot forward in a dramatic captain suit from the house of Moschino by Jeremy Scott. Throw in an odd red silk drape, and that too, he could pull it off in style.
Alia Bhatt
Alia glowed like a Greek goddess in a form-fitting Georges Chakra gown, complete with a messy braid and bronzed dewy glow.
Sara Ali Khan
For her first IIFA award, Sara looked like a princess in a white voluminous gown with floral details.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina stunned in a gorgeous golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra, showcasing her enviable abs.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene
Madhuri rocked in an off-shoulder figure-hugging gown that made her look like the Queen that she is.
Here’s the list of winners!
Best film
Raazi
Best actor, female
Alia Bhatt, Raazi
Best actor, male
Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat
Best director
Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun
Best supporting actor, female
Aditi Rao Hydari, Padmaavat
Best supporting actor, male
Vicky Kaushal, Sanju
Best actress in the past 20 years
Deepika Padukone
Best actor in the past 20 years
Ranbir Kapoor
Best debut, female
Sara Ali Khan
Best debut, male
Ishaan Khatter
Lifetime achievement award
Jagdeep
Best film of the past 20 years
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai
Best music direction over the past 20 years
Pritam
Best director over the past 20 years
Rajkumar Hirani
Best plotline/story
Andhadhun
Best Music
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak
Best Playback Singer (male)
Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi
Best Playback Singer (female)
Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro from Raazi
Main Image Photo Credit: www.gulfnews.com, www.thenational.ae
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
