Bollywood never disappoints when it comes to over the top red carpet moments. Here are our favourite style scenes from our IIFA Awards 2019 best dressed list direct from their very own “green” carpet!

The IIFA Awards 2019 was all glitz and glam as stars walked the carpet. Held in Mumbai for the first time in the award show’s history, it was definitely the perfect place for some serious OTT style. So, while the awards were being handed out to the top actors and actresses for the past year (scroll down to see the list of the to award-winners), we also kept our keen eye on the fashion looks that the filmi folk served up. Check out our fave fashion moments from the green carpet.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika won us over in the a feather violet Gaurav Gupta gown, complete with a veil.

Ranveer Singh

As per signature Ranveer style, the actor also put his best foot forward in a dramatic captain suit from the house of Moschino by Jeremy Scott. Throw in an odd red silk drape, and that too, he could pull it off in style.

Alia Bhatt

Alia glowed like a Greek goddess in a form-fitting Georges Chakra gown, complete with a messy braid and bronzed dewy glow.

Sara Ali Khan

For her first IIFA award, Sara looked like a princess in a white voluminous gown with floral details.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina stunned in a gorgeous golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra, showcasing her enviable abs.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Madhuri rocked in an off-shoulder figure-hugging gown that made her look like the Queen that she is.

Here’s the list of winners!

Best film

Raazi

Best actor, female

Alia Bhatt, Raazi

Best actor, male

Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat

Best director

Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun

Best supporting actor, female

Aditi Rao Hydari, Padmaavat

Best supporting actor, male

Vicky Kaushal, Sanju

Best actress in the past 20 years

Deepika Padukone

Best actor in the past 20 years

Ranbir Kapoor

Best debut, female

Sara Ali Khan

Best debut, male

Ishaan Khatter

Lifetime achievement award

Jagdeep

Best film of the past 20 years

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Best music direction over the past 20 years

Pritam

Best director over the past 20 years

Rajkumar Hirani

Best plotline/story

Andhadhun

Best Music

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak

Best Playback Singer (male)

Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi

Best Playback Singer (female)

Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro from Raazi

