IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments

Fashion Sep 30, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

Bollywood never disappoints when it comes to over the top red carpet moments. Here are our favourite style scenes from our IIFA Awards 2019 best dressed list direct from their very own “green” carpet! 

The  IIFA Awards 2019 was all glitz and glam as stars walked the carpet. Held in Mumbai for the first time in the award show’s history, it was definitely the perfect place for some serious OTT style. So, while the awards were being handed out to the top actors and actresses for the past year (scroll down to see the list of the to award-winners), we also kept our keen eye on the fashion looks that the filmi folk served up. Check out our fave fashion moments from the green carpet.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika won us over in the a feather violet Gaurav Gupta gown, complete with a veil.

2019 IIFA Awards
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Deepika Padukone in Gaurav Gupta. Photo Credit: https://gulfnews.com/AFP

 

Ranveer Singh
As per signature Ranveer style, the actor also put his best foot forward in a dramatic captain suit from the house of Moschino by Jeremy Scott. Throw in an odd red silk drape, and that too, he could pull it off in style.

IIFA Awards 2019
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Ranveer Singh in Moschino. Photo Credit: thenational.ae/AFP

 

Alia Bhatt
Alia glowed like a Greek goddess in a form-fitting Georges Chakra gown, complete with a messy braid and bronzed dewy glow.

IIFA Awards 2019
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Alia Bhatt in Georges Chakra. Photo Credit: thenational.ae/AFP

 

Sara Ali Khan
For her first IIFA award, Sara looked like a princess in a white voluminous gown with floral details.

IIFA Awards Best Dressed
IIFA Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan channelling her inner princess.  Photo Credit: thenational.ae/AFP

 

Katrina Kaif
Katrina stunned in a gorgeous golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra, showcasing her enviable abs.

IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra. Photo Credit: thenational.ae/AFP

 

Madhuri Dixit-Nene
Madhuri rocked in an off-shoulder figure-hugging gown that made her look like the Queen that she is.

IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Madhuri Dixit-Nene.  Photo Credit: thenational.ae/AFP

Here’s the list of winners!

Best film
Raazi

Best actor, female
Alia Bhatt, Raazi

Best actor, male
Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat

Best director
Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun

Best supporting actor, female
Aditi Rao Hydari, Padmaavat

Best supporting actor, male
Vicky Kaushal, Sanju

Best actress in the past 20 years
Deepika Padukone

Best actor in the past 20 years
Ranbir Kapoor

Best debut, female
Sara Ali Khan

Best debut, male
Ishaan Khatter

Lifetime achievement award
Jagdeep

Best film of the past 20 years
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Best music direction over the past 20 years
Pritam

Best director over the past 20 years
Rajkumar Hirani

Best plotline/story
Andhadhun

Best Music
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak

Best Playback Singer (male)
Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi

Best Playback Singer (female)
Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro from Raazi

Main Image Photo Credit: www.gulfnews.com, www.thenational.ae

