A light salwar kameez, minimal bling, easy flats, and a bare face sums up Desi divas’ latest off-duty look. Whether you are taking in the remaining days of summer, getting ready to transition your style for the next season or planning your fall/winter holiday getaway these looks serve up some serious style inspo.

It’s scorching outside. You’ve got to run some errands or catch a long flight. And, you want to wear something comfortable while at it. If you’re a woman in South Asia, you’re most likely to reach out for an airy cotton salwar kameez (also known as the “salwar suit”) when faced with this situation. Guess what, the ever-glamorous actresses from India and Pakistan are following ‘suit’ for their #off-duty looks. We’re talking about the likes of Mahira Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saba Qamar, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

It’s not the first summer when the humble salwar kameez (loose trousers and a tunic top that’s usually paired with a scarf or dupatta) is one’s choice to beat the heat. But definitely, the first-of-its-kind when the top fashionistas of Bollywood, too, are swearing by it when out and about. A light salwar kameez, minimal bling, easy flats, and a fresh face, with little or no makeup on, sums up their latest off-duty look. The style can work as well for fall, too. Scroll down to the end to layer it right.

TRADITIONAL MEETS MODERN

Traditional wear for millions of women in various South Asian countries, predominantly in northern India and Pakistan, the salwar suit has evolved into a modern, trendy ethnic wear in recent years. The fashion-savvy college girl loves it. So does the urban working woman. The result: There are just so many options! Thanks to more and more retailers and brands who are catering to this demographic while the e-commerce giants only ease the process.

CELEB STYLE

With leading actresses lending it celeb power, the salwar kameez is back on the fashion radar. It’s more of a girl-next-door vibe that’s clicking in Bollywood. And, it’s a signature style of two of the youngest divas out there – Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

From all-white ensembles to block prints, chikankari (delicate and intricate hand embroidery generally using a white thread on pastel cotton and muslin fabric) pieces, prints, and colourful dupattas, Janhvi and Sara do it all. They occasionally pair their salwar kameez with silver jhumkas (traditional bell-shaped earrings) or bangles. What’s nice to see is the younger generation stepping out confidently sans makeup and acing effortless fashion.

Other actresses, too, are adding variety to the trend. For instance, Sonakshi picked a floral number, Kareena a polka-dotted one, Kiara a beautiful printed pink, while Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora Khan stuck to more peachy browns when out and about in Mumbai, India.

What makes many of their looks all the more relatable? Their choice of brands such as Global Desi and Libas that won’t burn a hole in one’s pocket.

INSTAGRAM INSPIRATION

A round of social media surfing threw up some great Instagram results of your favourite actresses – bare yet bright faces, and fuss-free salwar kameez to go with it. Check it out:

SUMMER SALWAR SUIT GUIDE

Now, before you browse Desi fashion sites for some salwar love for yourself, here are some tips that will come in handy:

1. Gotta get the basics right: The kameez (the kurti) and salwar (shalwar in Urdu) are available in myriad styles, so take your pick. But remember, pair a churidaar with longer kurtis (preferably ending below the knee), and a Patiala salwar with short ones (ending above the knee).

2. Fabric is king: Light, breathable fabrics are ideal for warmer climes. Cotton is your best bet, as it’s highly absorbent and does not cling to the skin while still fitting beautifully. It’s also durable and versatile – can be dyed, embroidered and embellished. Cotton suits can be worn as both, casual wear or formal wear. Other fabric options include silk cotton, linen, rayon, chambray, Chikankari and Chanderi.

3. Don’t forget ‘hues’ the celeb: If you want to ace celeb style, stick to more muted, pastel shades. Think pristine whites, earthy browns, lime green or yellow, baby pink, or powder blues. Get the drift?

4. Accessorize right: Easy flats, mojaris (a.k.a juttis) or heels – pick the footwear you fancy. For jewellery, choose from golden hoops, silver earrings, or pearl studs. And lastly, a carry pouch, roomy tote, crossbody bag or jhola to complete the look. A no-makeup makeup look or bare face will lend ease to the style.

5. Let the stylist in you take over: Mix-and-match is the mantra here. Liven up a muted salwar kameez with a vibrant dupatta, or add a quirky clutch or sling bag. Create looks by pairing existing items in your wardrobe – like a long shirt dress with leggings, or a kurti with printed palazzos or PJs. The idea is to play with colours and styles of your choice.

6. Wear your #off-duty salwar suit for fall right: As the temperature starts to drop, the garments usually get bulkier. But that doesn’t have to be the case for salwar kameez. For fall, when the weather oscillates between warm and cool, one can opt for richer fabrics such as silk, satin, velvet or even a mix of wool. Another way is to layer it right. A warm stole, sleeveless mirror jacket or a knee-length shrug make for fuss-free layers to be worn on top of the suit. Or, simply wrap the dupatta around your neck as you would wear a scarf to stay cozy when out and about.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com and www.pinkvilla.com