Fashion / ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event

Fashion Dec 10, 2019

Sidra Sheikh

by  

Check out our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019 where we bring you fashion pieces from Desi designers, perfect for any event! 

*Have you checked out our Beauty gift guide? Click here

It’s that time of year again. The time when many are facing two major dilemmas, one being that despite having a closet full of stuff, there is nothing to wear for all the upcoming holiday events and two, struggling with figuring out what to get everyone on their holiday list!

Well, you’re in luck because this fashion filled gift guide can help with both of these matters!

Whether you are keeping it traditional or adding a modern twist to the festivities this year, we have rounded up outfits that can work for either and make great gifts for the him and hers on your list. Check out these South Asian designers as well as some of our favourite pieces from their current offerings below!

Anita Dongre is one of India’s leading fashion designers for menswear and womenswear who also has a solid presence internationally including in New York. She offers both traditional and nontraditional outfits and accessories. Moreover, apart from the pieces being gorgeous, the brand stands for sustainability, women empowerment and cruelty-free fashion making it all the better.

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Zanna Dress $726 USD. Photo Credit: Anita Dongre

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Sahasya Suit $822 USD. Photo Credit: Anita Dongre

 

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Arnav Shirt $113 USD. Photo Credit: Anita Dongre

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Sahdev Kurta $176 USD. Photo Credit: Anita Dongre

 

Naeem Khan is one of the top New York-based designers and a solid celeb favourite. He too, offers both traditional and nontraditional options, which his main focus being womenswear. Khan grew up watching his father and grandfather design clothing worn by Indian royal families and that is apparent in his collections.

 

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Floral Lace Dress $2,990 USD. Photo Credit: Naeem Khan

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Embroidered Floor Length Coral Caftan $6,995 USD. Photo Credit: Naeem Khan
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Armory Silver Filigree Handbag $1,490 USD. Photo Credit: Naeem Khan
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Aries Handbag $1,490 USD. Photo Credit: Naeem Khan

 

Prabal Gurung is a Nepalese-American fashion designer which is also where over 80% of his collection is made. This New York-based designer’s menswear and womenswear collections are also red carpet favourites.

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Zip Front Anorak $895 USD. Photo Credit: Prabal Gurung

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Asymmetric Hip Drape Top $995 USD. Photo Credit: Prabal Gurung

 

Mani Jassal is an Indian-Canadian fashion designer with a luxury evening wear and bridal brand based in Toronto. She focuses on womenswear and offers both traditional and nontraditional choices. Her designs are geared towards the woman who wants modernity without abandoning her cultural identities.

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Seashell Set $1,450 CAD. Photo Credit: Mani Jassal

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Marina Duster & Trouser $750 CAD. Photo Credit: Mani Jassal

 

Rastah is a South Asian artisanal urban wear brand that is crafted in Pakistan by working with families who have historically worked in the textile world. Co-founded by Ishmail Ahmad, Zain Ahmed and Adnanye, the brand’s goal is to decontextualize and reinterpret South Asian heritage and artisanship. The styles showcase western silhouettes, traditional eastern motifs, contemporary art and Mughal miniature stories of exodus.

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Kalamkaar Block Print Crew Neck Sweatpants $505 USD. Photo Credit: Rastah

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: The Poets Jacket $450 USD. Photo Credit: Rastah

 

Naeela Designs is an accessories brand that creates one-of-a-kind fashion accessories. All of the pieces are made by hand with pieces of mosaic tiles, stones and recycled metal inspired by Naeela’s travel adventures. In addition to creating uniquely beautiful pieces, with each purchase the brand supports campaigns and programs that help eradicate sexual violence.

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Astra $225 CAD. Photo Credit: Naeela Designs

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Lila $225 CAD. Photo Credit: Naeela Designs

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Mia $225 CAD. Photo Credit: Naeela Designs

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Timeless $225 CAD. Photo Credit: Naeela Designs

 

Nuriyah is a New York-based brand founded by Seema Gulati who has set out to design one of a kind, custom couture handbags. All of the bags, which are handcrafted by women artisans in Turkey, Afghanistan and India are created using vintage collector’s items; recreating old traditional pieces into new.

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Nuriyah $488 USD. Photo Credit: Nuriyah

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Rhapsody Clutch $128 USD. Photo Credit: Nuriyah

 

Banglez is an accessories brand founded by high school sweethearts, Malinda and Hardip Chohan, who work together to craft beautiful traditional jewelry for all sorts of styles. Based out of Oakville (near Toronto) their pieces are made through their unique partnerships with various designers and craftspeople in India.

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Angel in Pink $24 CAD. Photo Credit: Banglez

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Rashi in  Silver & Blue $32 CAD. Photo Credit: Banglez

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKH Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Sandi (set) $172 CAD. Photo Credit: Banglez

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Shanti $38.40 CAD. Photo Credit: Banglez

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Tameet $136 CAD. Photo Credit Banglez

 

Nausheen Shah x Monica Sardo unites the fashion power of Nausheen Shah, a noted New York-based fashion designer and editor with jewelry designer, Monica Sordo. Inspired by cubism and modernism their fashion forward earrings  look chunky but are said to be very light in weight. Celebs spotted wearing these pieces include Beyoncé.

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event:  Coated Gold-Plated Earrings $385 USD. Photo Credit: Nausheen Shah

 

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Gala Coated Gold Plated Earrings $360 USD. Photo Credit: Nausheen Shah

 

Fervor Montreal is a Montreal-based accessories brand that was founded by a pair of French-Canadian designers including Aliya Dossa. The brand prides itself on having earned a reputation for producing luxurious, yet affordable fine and fashion jewelry. Each piece offered is handcrafted and created with the highest quality materials. To top it all off, a new collection or original works every three months!

Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Bella Bangles $50.13 CAD. Photo Credit: Fervor Montreal
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Charm Bead Watch Set $140.10 CAD. Photo Credit: Fervor Montreal
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Oribit Rose Gold Plated Necklace and Earring Set $127.24 CAD. Photo Credit: Fervor Montreal
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
Fierce Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event: Queen Of The Jungle Ring $128.53 CAD Photo Credit: Fervor Montreal

 

Main Photo Image Credit: Anita Dongre, Banglez, Naeela Designs, Nausheen Shah 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sidra Sheikh

Sidra Sheikh

Author

Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Weekly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows