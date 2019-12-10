Check out our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019 where we bring you fashion pieces from Desi designers, perfect for any event!

It’s that time of year again. The time when many are facing two major dilemmas, one being that despite having a closet full of stuff, there is nothing to wear for all the upcoming holiday events and two, struggling with figuring out what to get everyone on their holiday list!

Well, you’re in luck because this fashion filled gift guide can help with both of these matters!

Whether you are keeping it traditional or adding a modern twist to the festivities this year, we have rounded up outfits that can work for either and make great gifts for the him and hers on your list. Check out these South Asian designers as well as some of our favourite pieces from their current offerings below!

Anita Dongre is one of India’s leading fashion designers for menswear and womenswear who also has a solid presence internationally including in New York. She offers both traditional and nontraditional outfits and accessories. Moreover, apart from the pieces being gorgeous, the brand stands for sustainability, women empowerment and cruelty-free fashion making it all the better.

Naeem Khan is one of the top New York-based designers and a solid celeb favourite. He too, offers both traditional and nontraditional options, which his main focus being womenswear. Khan grew up watching his father and grandfather design clothing worn by Indian royal families and that is apparent in his collections.

Prabal Gurung is a Nepalese-American fashion designer which is also where over 80% of his collection is made. This New York-based designer’s menswear and womenswear collections are also red carpet favourites.

Mani Jassal is an Indian-Canadian fashion designer with a luxury evening wear and bridal brand based in Toronto. She focuses on womenswear and offers both traditional and nontraditional choices. Her designs are geared towards the woman who wants modernity without abandoning her cultural identities.

Rastah is a South Asian artisanal urban wear brand that is crafted in Pakistan by working with families who have historically worked in the textile world. Co-founded by Ishmail Ahmad, Zain Ahmed and Adnanye, the brand’s goal is to decontextualize and reinterpret South Asian heritage and artisanship. The styles showcase western silhouettes, traditional eastern motifs, contemporary art and Mughal miniature stories of exodus.

Naeela Designs is an accessories brand that creates one-of-a-kind fashion accessories. All of the pieces are made by hand with pieces of mosaic tiles, stones and recycled metal inspired by Naeela’s travel adventures. In addition to creating uniquely beautiful pieces, with each purchase the brand supports campaigns and programs that help eradicate sexual violence.

Nuriyah is a New York-based brand founded by Seema Gulati who has set out to design one of a kind, custom couture handbags. All of the bags, which are handcrafted by women artisans in Turkey, Afghanistan and India are created using vintage collector’s items; recreating old traditional pieces into new.

Banglez is an accessories brand founded by high school sweethearts, Malinda and Hardip Chohan, who work together to craft beautiful traditional jewelry for all sorts of styles. Based out of Oakville (near Toronto) their pieces are made through their unique partnerships with various designers and craftspeople in India.

Nausheen Shah x Monica Sardo unites the fashion power of Nausheen Shah, a noted New York-based fashion designer and editor with jewelry designer, Monica Sordo. Inspired by cubism and modernism their fashion forward earrings look chunky but are said to be very light in weight. Celebs spotted wearing these pieces include Beyoncé.

Fervor Montreal is a Montreal-based accessories brand that was founded by a pair of French-Canadian designers including Aliya Dossa. The brand prides itself on having earned a reputation for producing luxurious, yet affordable fine and fashion jewelry. Each piece offered is handcrafted and created with the highest quality materials. To top it all off, a new collection or original works every three months!

Main Photo Image Credit: Anita Dongre, Banglez, Naeela Designs, Nausheen Shah