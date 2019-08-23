August 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Aug 23, 2019
Still looking for great movies to catch this month? Check out our complete list of our August 2019 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Shilpi Dasgupta
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Badshah
Release Date: August 2, 2019
Baby Bedi is a quick-witted small-town medical representative from an orthodox Punjabi family and even though she is trying hard her income just doesn’t suffice the stacking bills which in turn has creditors and loan sharks knocking at her door. A day comes when she is offered a very strange opportunity. She needs to then make the decision between her normal life or help her family out of their money problems by selling a clinic she has been left by an estranged uncle. The only issue she faces is that he has left some very weird terms in his Will that she must abide by. How will this work out for Baby Bedi.
Director: Manav Shah
Cast: Guri and Kartar Cheema
Release Date: August 2, 2019
This is the follow-up film to the 2013 film Sikander. Sikander has given up his old life and moved in with a family in a small village. He has made the people that live in this house his family and is looking to lead a simple farmer life. The son of the family Vali decides to go to college in the city but gets mixed up in the life of gangs and guns. He is now in danger and this means Sikander has no choice but to turn back to his dark past and save him.
Director: H. Vinoth
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath
Release Date: August 8, 2019
This upcoming Tamil film is based on the Amitabh Bachchan film Pink. When three young women are implicated in a crime and this turns their lives upside down, a retired lawyer who sees their distress steps forward to help them clear their names.
Director: Prashant Singh
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra
Release Date: August 9, 2019
Jabariya Jodi has a very interesting storyline. It is based on the idea of kidnapping grooms in avoidance to paying dowries for their upcoming weddings. It is based on the instances of Pakadwa Shaadi which is prevalent in Bihar. Eligible bachelors are forcefully abducted and married off in the state to avoid the very expensive dowries. The lead roles are played by Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.
Director: Shekhar Sirrinn
Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Makrand Deshpande and Zakir Hussain
Release Date: August 9, 2019
Although the name may not imply it, but Chicken Curry Law is a hard-hitting social drama film set around the sensitive subject of rape. It follows the journey of a young girl called Maya who is a trained belly dancer and comes to India in search of work but is brutally raped and left for dead. Her quest for justice brings two attorneys played by Ashutosh Rana and Makrand Deshpande face to face in court. The film raises multiple questions and exposes the loopholes in India’s legal system.
Director: Asim Raza
Cast: Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmad Ali Butt and Zara Noor Abbas
Release Date: August 12, 2019
This film about a carefree guy who does not take love seriously due to his commitment issues. That is, until he meets a strong-willed gorgeous girl and finds he is falling in love with her. This Pakistani comedy romance is directed by Asim Raza and stars Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali.
Director: Nikhil Advani
Cast: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur
Release Date: August 15, 2019
A controversial encounter took place in Delhi back in 2008 which raised questions all over India. Was it a cover-up or a real victory for the Delhi police? Eleven years later, the truth is revealed in the real story behind the “Batla House encounter”. Starring John Abraham, Batla House is a true story of a soldier, a police officer, a patriot but most importantly it’s the story of a dedicated husband.
Director: Jagan Shakti
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapasee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen
Release Date: August 15th2019
The premise of this film is based on true events that took place around a mission to make Mars more accessible to explore, but of course it has some twists and turns to make it cinema worthy. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a scientist Rakesh Dhawan and his co-hosts will play characters that help lead the way to this expedition. *To read our exclusive interview with Akshay Kumar click here. To read our exclusive interview with Vidya Balan click here!
Director: Sujeeth
Cast: Prabhas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff
Release Date: August 30. 2019
A city is under fire and people’s lives are at risk. The story follows a man who uses an array of firearms to battle a gang of heavily armed thugs in the city and save it from being demolished.
