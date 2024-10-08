3x Emmy-Nominated Television Host & Producer Rasha Goel Launches New Podcast “Beyond the Glam” – Premiering Today!

3x Emmy-Nominated Host Rasha Goel Launches “Beyond the Glam” Podcast Featuring Real Stories Behind Celebrity Success.

Premiering today, October 8, 2024, the debut season features notable names such as Anjali Bhimani, Margaret Cho, Nico Santos, Aida Rodriguez, Samba Schutte, and Richard Botto.

SEE TRAILER HERE

Beyond the Glam, premiering on October 8, 2024, on all audio platforms and YouTube. Through the show, Goel dives deep into the lives of successful celebrities and creatives, peeling back the layers to reveal their true selves beyond the spotlight.

Beyond the Glam takes listeners on an intimate journey into the personal and professional lives of renowned entertainment figures. The debut season includes notable names, including Margaret Cho, acclaimed stand-up comedian and activist recognized for her sharp social critiques; Nico Santos, the Critics’ Choice Award-nominated actor from Crazy Rich Asians and Superstore; Anjali Bhimani, award-winning actress and bestselling author known for her voice work in Overwatch and Apex Legends; Aida Rodriguez, comedian and commentator from Last Comic Standing and The Young Turks; Samba Schutte, star of Our Flag Means Death and Sunnyside and Richard Botto, founder of Stage 32.

Co-produced by Rasha Goel and award-winning publicist and producer Sruthi Dhulipala, Beyond the Glam is a product of a women-led crew and shines a light on the real, unfiltered stories of success. Both Goel and Dhulipala, two South Asian women thriving in Hollywood, come from underrepresented communities and understand the importance of having access to platforms that share authentic narratives.

“Beyond the Glam is about sharing the real, unglamorous moments behind success,” says Goel. “There’s so much more to the people we admire than what we see on screen or stage. My goal is for listeners to walk away inspired and empowered by the stories of how these individuals have embraced their challenges and stayed true to themselves. I want to give my guests a platform where they can share a more human side of themselves, one that isn’t always visible to the public,” she adds.

Rasha Goel’s personal journey and challenges in the entertainment industry have given her a deep understanding of the importance of balancing ambition with self-compassion. Through Beyond the Glam, she hopes to provide a space for meaningful conversations that help listeners find strength and clarity in their own lives.

Beyond the Glam will be available on October 8, 2024, on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube.

About Rasha Goel

Rasha Goel is a three-time Emmy-nominated television host, producer, and international correspondent with extensive experience across major networks, including CNN, ESPN, REELZ Channel, HBO Asia, as well as prominent companies like Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, and Disney.

Also recognized with two Telly Awards, Rasha has a proven track record of covering significant events, from presidential visits in Los Angeles to reporting on breaking news. Her work has garnered accolades, including the National Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors (NATOA) award for a segment on prison reform. She is passionate about sharing the stories of marginalized communities and connecting diverse cultures through her work.

In addition to her role as co-host for the Dick Clark Productions Live Red Carpet Show for the Golden Globes, Rasha serves as anchor and producer of Star Talk on TV ASIA, focusing on Hollywood. She is also the associate producer and host of the Asian Voices Radio Podcast, which highlights AAPI talent. A member of the Television Academy and a board member of the Asian Culture & Media Alliance, Rasha is dedicated to advocating for diverse representation in the media.