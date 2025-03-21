Experience The Epic Mahabharata Like Never Before – Now On Stage in Toronto!

One of the greatest epics of all time has arrived in Toronto for a limited engagement! Mahabharata, a breathtaking theatrical spectacle, is now playing at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts from April 8 to April 27. This internationally acclaimed production brings the ancient Indian epic to life with a modern and visually stunning adaptation by the visionary South Asian Canadian artists Ravi Jain and Miriam Fernandes, using poetry from Carole Satyamurti’s Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling.

A Timeless Story Reimagined

Presented in two parts – Part 1: Karma – The Life We Inherit and Part 2: Dharma – The Life We Choose, this extraordinary retelling of Mahabharata seamlessly blends traditional Indian storytelling with cutting-edge theatre techniques. Featuring an all-South Asian cast, mesmerizing projections, live music, and classical Indian dance, this production takes audiences on an unforgettable journey of war, fate, justice, and duty.

“This is India’s story, Toronto’s story, and the world’s story. We are thrilled to conclude a record-setting 24.25 season with this spectacular legacy production from the incredible team at Why Not Theatre,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “Ravi Jain, Miriam Fernandes, and their collaborators have created an astonishing piece of timeless storytelling, epic in scale, employing a masterful array of theatrical techniques and styles.” Co-creator and director Ravi Jain shares, “Our telling blends traditional and modern, east and west, and includes various forms of Indian dance, storytelling, live music, and even a Sanskrit opera. These storytelling forms help unlock Mahabharata’s meanings, reaching beyond words to access its spiritual and philosophical underpinnings.”

An All-South Asian Cast & Creative Team

With a dynamic ensemble of 17 performers and six musicians, Mahabharata brings together some of the finest South Asian talent from across the globe. The cast includes Shawn Ahmed, Neil D’Souza, Jay Emmanuel, Miriam Fernandes, Ravin J. Ganatra, Darren Kuppan, Anaka Maharaj-Sandhu, Goldy Notay, Ellora Patnaik, Meher Pavri, Sakuntala Ramanee, Ronica Sajnani, Ishan Sandhu, Navtej Sandhu, Munish Sharma, Arun Varma, and Sukania Venugopal.

Behind the scenes, a world-class creative team has crafted a theatrical masterpiece. Featuring set designs by Lorenzo Savoini, costumes by Gillian Gallow, lighting by Kevin Lamotte, and projection design by Hana S. Kim, the production fuses ancient traditions with contemporary stagecraft to deliver a visually arresting experience. The musical elements, composed by John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran, include a soaring Sanskrit opera adaptation of the Bhagavad Gita. Traditional music consultant Hasheel Lodhia, choreographers Brandy Leary, Jay Emmanuel, and Ellora Patnaik, and Kathakali advisor Kalamandalam ThulasiKumar ensure an authentic and immersive experience.

An Indian Epic in Two Parts

Part One: KARMA – The Life We Inherit

Through a ritual sacrifice, King Janamejaya pledges to avenge his father’s death by snake bite by eradicating all snakes from the world. To end this cycle of vengeance, a storyteller is summoned to narrate The Mahabharata, recounting the saga of the rival Pandava and Kaurava clans and the pivotal choices leading to their infamous Game of Dice. Through playful narration, classical Indian dance, and live music, the ensemble vividly portrays the struggle for justice in the face of jealousy, greed, and ambition.

Part Two: DHARMA – The Life We Choose

The story unfolds with immersive projections, dynamic digital soundscapes, and sweeping scenic design as King Janamejaya learns of the epic war fought by his ancestors. Alongside the King, we experience the legendary battle of Kurukshetra, its catastrophic impact on the planet, and the resilient survivors entrusted with the task of rebuilding. The retelling is crowned with a breathtaking Sanskrit opera adaptation of the Bhagavad Gita.

More Than Just a Play – A Cultural Celebration

Beyond its spellbinding performances, Mahabharata is an immersive cultural experience:

Khana & Kahani (Community Meal & Storytelling): Before select performances of Part 2: Dharma, audiences can gather for an authentic Indian meal and storytelling session, much like families have passed down the Mahabharata for generations. Hosted by two charismatic storytellers, this conversation provides deeper insight into the epic’s themes.

Accessible and Family-Friendly: Special family pricing ensures that this experience is open to all, making it the perfect event for multi-generational audiences.

Convenient Location: Situated in downtown Toronto, just steps from Union Station, attending Mahabharata is easy and hassle-free.

A Must-See Global Event: Following its success at the Shaw Festival, London’s Barbican Theatre, and Australia’s Perth Festival, this is a production that Toronto’s South Asian community can take pride in.

A Global Success – A Proud Moment for Toronto

Originally premiering at the Shaw Festival in 2022, Mahabharata has captivated audiences worldwide, earning critical acclaim at London’s prestigious Barbican Theatre and Australia’s Perth Festival. Now, it returns home for its highly anticipated Toronto premiere before heading to the National Arts Centre in Ottawa and other international destinations.

Why You Can’t Miss Mahabharata

A Theatrical Spectacle Like No Other: Immerse yourself in a production that fuses ancient Indian storytelling with breathtaking visuals and music

A Soaring Sanskrit Opera: Experience a powerful adaptation of the Bhagavad Gita as a Sanskrit opera, a rare theatrical achievement.

Epic Drama, Deep Philosophical Themes: Discover a story that has shaped cultures for centuries, presented in a way that resonates with today’s audiences.

Tickets & More Information:

Dates: Parts 1 & 2 runs April 8 through April 27

Location: Bluma Appel Theatre (27 Front St. E.).

Performances take place Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

