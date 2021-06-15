Save The Date! ‘Sāvitri’ A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You

Presented by Against The Grain Theatre, Sāvitri is a contemporary take on the classic century-old chamber opera. The 40-minute film will be premiering for free on June 23, 2021. Boasting an incredible trio of Canadian voices: Soprano Meher Pavri who plays Sāvitri, basse-baritone Vartan Gabrilian and tenor Andrew Haji, Sāvitri promises to be an incredible experience worthy of a save the date!

Directed by Lebanese-Canadian soprano Miriam Khalil and Associate Directed by Punjabi-Canadian mezzo-soprano Simran Claire, Sāvitri is based on the ancient Indian legend of a powerful female princess of the same name, (played by Pavri) who falls in love with Satyavān, an exiled prince, who is prophesied to die young. She marries him with this looming knowledge. Exactly one year into their marriage, she is visited by the God of Death—Yama—who informs her that he has come to claim Satyavān’s life. Satyavān is suddenly struck down by a deadly illness as Death looms over him, claiming his soul. Instead of giving into fear and loss, Sāvitri engages Death in a dialogue, inviting him into her world. Death, charmed by her humanity and impressed by her resilience, devotion and sanctity, offers Savitri a consolation. Death tells her he will grant her a wish, with one important exception: Sāvitri cannot wish for her husband’s return to the realm of the living.

For Miriam, storytelling has always been a part of her journey as an artist. “As an experienced opera singer, I know how females are represented in opera, and it has always bothered me, She said.”There are strong female characters, yes — but often they die at the end of the story, or they are shunned. Women, so often, play the taboo character. When you’re starting out as a singer, you always want to find work, which for me often meant playing the coquette — manoeuvring around men, being manipulative, or tricking them. Or playing the innocent daughter — the ingenue. Frequently, women play archetypes that can fall so easily into stereotypes.”

The character of Savitri defies stereotypes and that’s why Miriam wanted to direct it. “What spoke to me about directing Sāvitri is that the lead is not only an empowered woman, but that she confronts the God of Death and saves her husband. After all, when Sāvitri was searching for a partner, no man would propose to her. She was too strong—men were intimidated by her. It was her father who sends her out into the world to find her own husband.”

The 40-minute film will be premiering for free on June 23, 2021. Click here to register.

Main Image Photo Credit: https://atgtheatre.com