Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Jun 17, 2021
June is a great month for film! Check out the latest releases from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary
Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Medha Shankar and Nivedita Bhattacharya
Release Date: 11 Jun , 2021
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
With cinemas still closed in India the makers of Shaadisthan decided to release the film on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. A lot about the plot has not been said but we do know from the trailer the story is about a band that plays at weddings and an Indian family, that both end up in a camper van together as they travel across the country. The journey is fuelled with drinking and smoking but somewhere in the mix there is a very touching story about society and breaking away from the norms and what is expected of you.
Director: Rawindra Pulle
Cast: Karthik Rathnam, Naveen Chandra, Krishna Priya, Suhas, P Sai Kumar and Subhalekha Sudhakar
Release Date: 11 Jun, 2021
Krishna is convinced he can woo the love of his life however he is unaware that during this time he would be the reason communal riots would start taking place. This causes absolute chaos and mayhem. An oblivious Pushpa ends up being a victim of circumstances and poor Ramanna finds himself trapped in a dilemma where blood is spilt. Will love triumph or will hate win?
Director: Dilip Gulati
Cast: Zuber. K Khan, Shreya Shukla, Aman Verma and Shakti Kapoor
It’s been a year since the death of loved actor Sushant Singh Rajput and although this film was supposed to release in April 2021 the date was pushed and is now coming out in time for his first year death anniversary. The film follows a small town boy Mahinder Singh who makes his way to tinsel town. It follows this young intelligent actors life as he navigates his way through the film industry. SSR’s dad filed a plea to stop the film from releasing as he believed the filmmakers were just trying to make money on his sons death however it looks like the courts may allow it to release.
Director: Amit V. Masurkar
Cast: Vidya Balan, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Iil Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi
Release Date: 18 Jun, 2021
Streaming On: Amazon Prime
Vidya Balan plays the role of an uptight lady forest officer sent to a jungle to sort out their tiger issue they have. She is striving to find a balance in this man vs animal world. The tiger is playing havoc on the jungle and the people of the area rely on the jungle for survival but so does the tiger. This causes the people to react in ways they wouldn’t usually, setting fires in protest as the officers try and track down the tiger.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
