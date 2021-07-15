Maitreyi’s Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of ‘Never Have I Ever’
Showbiz Jul 15, 2021
Last time we chatted with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, it was the early days of the lockdown and she was getting ready to make her international acting debut on Mindy Kaling’s brand-new Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Exactly a year later, we catch up with this now global sensation to celebrate her awesome year that followed, what the past 12 months has taught her and what fans should expect with Season 2, which is out today!
In 2021, it’s harder than ever to really make a splash on TV, given the ocean of content being produced by broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming services. Every single day, there’s a new show debuting on HBO, Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, etc. — entirely too many to keep up with.
But one program that definitely did stand out in the pandemic-addled spring of 2020 was Netflix’s high-school dramedy Never Have I Ever. The show is co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), which certainly played a big role in its remarkability.
Another key factor? Breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the Mississauga native who had critics abuzz with her quirky, nuanced performance as Los Angeles teen Devi Vishwakumar, a brilliant student whose social life leaves a little something to be desired. In season one, Devi set out to broaden her horizons — particularly when it came to romance, starting with a sex-vitation to school stud Paxton (Darren Barnet). She pushed her best pals (Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez) to spread their wings as well, while also grappling with an overbearing mom (Poorna Jagannathan), an annoyingly beautiful cousin (Richa Moorjani) and periodic interludes by her supportive yet deceased father (Sendhil Ramamurthy).
Season 2 opens to find Devi still bumbling of age, while also immersed in an unexpected love triangle betwixt aforementioned hunk Paxton and her academic nemesis turned possible soulmate Ben (Jaren Lewison).
In advance of today’s season premiere, we were fortunate enough to land a Zoom chat with the 19-year-old leading lady, who discussed where the show is headed and how her life has changed.
ANOKHI LIFE: When we spoke a year ago, the series was just about to air. And it did so with a splash, debuting at No. 1 on Netflix. Tell me your reaction when you heard that news.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: That was crazy to me. Because obviously Netflix has a lot of shows. I thought the show was good, but not that good (laughs). I was like, “OK, cool.”
AL: The past 12 months were quite incredible for you. You were named as part of “Time 100 Next 2021” by Time magazine and on top of that, The New York Times called you one of the year’s best actors.
MR: It’s surreal. It’s all happening so fast. You don’t have time to understand that it’s happening. Part of it is honestly because of the pandemic and the quarantine. You just see it as another click-away article, which is just another photo I see on the Internet. Does that make sense?
I got to hold the actual physical Time magazine article. That was cool.
AL: When you and your friend were first putting together your audition tape, did you envision that all of this would happen?
MR: The conversation between my friend and I was literally, “Yo, wouldn’t it be cool if we go to Hollywood?” “Yeah, but if we lived in L.A., that would be so cool.” We just did it for the fun of it (laughs).
AL: What was it about Devi that first excited you as an actor?
MR: There are so many things to love about Devi, because she’s such a well-rounded character with a lot of different personality traits and quirks and just depth. She’s a nerd, but she’s not your shy, conventional nerd that is incapable of talking to people. But she still gets flustered when she talks to Paxton, because it’s Paxton. She’s really, really smart, but then she’s also really dumb when it comes to common sense. Like, “Devi, what are you doing? This is pretty clear, dude. Like, come on, be better!” She’s such a great character to play, with all these different nuances that are fun to just mess around with.
AL: Let’s talk about the Paxton vs. Ben of it all. The big love triangle. There’s been quite a shift in the dynamic between Devi and Paxton in particular. In season one, he was her big crush. In season two, he’s in a position of pursuing her, and she may actually be more interested in Ben.
MR: Right now, that voicemail [Paxton left Devi at the end of season one] is loud and clear in her phone, but God knows if she’s actually going to respond to it, right? I thought that was pretty awesome. It’s sorta cool to see how that full-circle comes about. But it helps add layers to both guys — Ben and Paxton, and also adds a lot of extra arguments for both the “teams,” as I’ve seen on Twitter.
AL: On that note, is it a little surreal that you’re now a person whose fictional love life has “teams”?
MR: Yeah! Not gonna lie. That is a little surreal. Because it is sorta that Edward-Jacob, Twilight love triangle — but no vampires and werewolves…
AL: And viewers want to know: which team are you on?
MR: I am obviously on the right team, which is Team Devi. That’s my proposed team. Preachin’ it since season one! And I am happy to say we have more people supporting Team Devi, we are slowly recruiting them. Yay!
AL: Mindy Kaling co-created this show, along with Lang Fisher. What is it about Mindy’s writing that’s so special, that people really gravitate towards?
MR: Mindy, obviously she’s an amazing comic and a great writer, actor — does it all. She does so many things. But I think what makes her comedy work is that there’s a lot of heart in it, because it comes from genuine places — places that she has lived through herself. And because of that, she understands that cringe that Devi is going through. It’s that same cringe that we experience as viewers. As an actor, I understand that cringe because it’s like, “Yeah, we been there.” Audiences say the same. “Yep, we been there!” Which makes it so relatable. Comedy is actually (dealing with) some of the most heartfelt things, the most serious and sad things out there, but it’s in just a funny tone that we deliver it with.
AL: You were just about to head off to York University when you landed this role. Is it at all strange to get out of high school and then immediately be put in a situation where you’re re-exploring the experience?
MR: Oh yeah, 100 per cent. It’s like, “Hey, congrats. You graduated high school. Time to reflect. What did you like about high school? What did you hate about high school. We’re gonna go through all the moments.”
AL: Tell me about being the ambassador for Plan International Canada. What was it about Plan Canada that attracted you?
MR: I always wanted to work with them. My parents adopted a child through them. I wanted to do more and learn from them. I told them “Teach me everything!” I want to learn everything that I possibly can. I want to have a productive relationship. I love working with them because they are so open to my ideas. One of my favourite things to work with them is Gift of Hope campaign. You can give someone a gift like a goat, which is the biggest one. You see the actual impact that gift does. My favourite is the gift of a birth certificate; that accesses a lot of human rights, because without a birth certificate you can’t do a lot. You can’t own land without a birth certificate. You can’t have a lot of your name. We are very privileged to have that and not think about it.
AL: On the whole, what should the audience expect this year? What do you hope they take away from Season 2?
MR: If they would laugh at least once, that would be cool (laughs). It would be cool if they take away all the different lessons and themes that this season has. I also think that the new characters that are brought on perfectly blend with the characters that we already know. These characters bring out another side of our characters that we haven’t seen.
All 10 episodes of Never Have I Ever Season 2 debut Thursday, July 15, on Netflix.
Main Image Photo Credit: Isabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix © 2021
Matthew Currie
Author
A long-standing entertainment journalist, Currie is a graduate of the Professional Writing program at Toronto’s York University. He has spent the past number of years working as a freelancer for ANOKHI and for diverse publications such as Sharp, TV Week, CAA’s Westworld and BC Business. Currie ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
-
Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Save The Date! 'Sāvitri' A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You
-
Check Out These May 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur's Film "Rupi Kaur Live"
-
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
-
Need A Binge Boost? You Have Got To Stream These Desi Shows
-
Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives
-
Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You've Got To Check Out These Fab Celeb Pet Influencers On Instagram
-
Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream 'Bombay Begums'
-
Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
-
Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine's Day
-
If You Haven't Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch "The White Tiger" Now
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why The Film "I'll Meet You There" From Iram Parveen Bilal Can't Be Missed
-
Check Out These January 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You're "Ready For This Love" In His Latest Hit Single
-
5 Replay-Worthy Moments From 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
-
Interview: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter Dish On Mira Nair's Epic TV Drama 'A Suitable Boy'
-
Must See! Deepa Mehta's Much-Buzzed New Flick 'Funny Boy'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist
-
Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"
-
"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
4 Reasons Why You Should Check Out "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" On Netflix
-
Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed
-
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
-
Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film 'The Lie'
-
Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch
-
6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss
-
One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"
-
A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love
-
5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too
-
Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Log Kya Kahengi: 5 Reasons Why Cancelling "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" Is A Huge Mistake
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
-
Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home
-
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors
-
Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online
-
Filmmaker Shreya Patel & Podcaster Sachit Gupta Launches #LOVESPREADS For Global Artists & "Unity" Documentary To Connect The World During These COVID Times
-
'Transplant' Star Hamza Haq Represents The Refugee Experience On His Top-Rated TV Drama