You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
Showbiz Jul 02, 2021
There is never a bad time to refresh your watchlist. With the increasing importance of digital streaming services, the Indian film industry is taking full advantage of the accessibility that streaming provides. Checkout our latest list of fresh Desi original shows to stream to your heart’s content. including Zee5’s latest from their North American launch!
This summer, there’s a fresh list of South Asian TV shows that look quite promising. Besides the usual list of go-to list of streaming platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video), there’s a newbie in town. Zee5 just announced their launch in Canada and the States. They are the world’s largest streaming service for South Asian content, opening up a world of multicultural entertainment for South Asian diaspora audiences and mainstream audiences across the country.
Anticipated titles include Amitabh Bachchan starrer and much-awaited film Jhund and Akshaye Khanna’s OTT debut State of Siege: Temple Attack. ZEE5 Originals to watch also include Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaagaz, Arjun Rampal‘s Nailpolish and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Silence.. Can You Hear It?.
Check out some of the most antipited shows to watch in July on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.
The four-episode anthology series Ray is based on the short stories written by Satyajit Ray, one of India’s most famous filmmakers – Spotlight, Bahurupi (Impersonator), Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram (Barin Bhowmick’s Ailment) and Bipin Chowdhury-r Smritibhrom (Bipin Chowdhury’s Memory Loss). The series stars Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee
The Family Man — Amazon Prime Video
Srikant Tiwari has quit TASC and works in the private sector to spend more time with the family. A powerful new enemy forces him to return. Srikant has to now uncover a group of foreign insurgents while protecting those around him.
Sara and Vishal find themselves caught in an ugly social media encounter when they lose their fathers in the age-old battle between borders. They develop a bond and navigate through their loss together.
When a murder is committed in Sunflower Society, all the residents come under the radar of the investigating officers. But due to his antics, Sonu Singh becomes a suspect. The series stars Ranveer Shorey Ashish Vidyarthi and Sunil Grover.
What happens when three women plot the perfect murder of their husbands? The murder plan goes wrong and they end up with a cop on their trail. What’s next? The series stars Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty and Swastika Mukherjee.
Inspired by true crime stories, this series revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, a gutsy cop who can outwit any criminal and solve the most heinous acts of violence. It stars Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor and Elnaaz Norouzi.
So get comfy, pop that popcorn and enjoy these awesome original streaming content!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.netflix.ca, www.zee5.com, www.amazonprime.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
