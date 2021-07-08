Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond

Get ready for some solid films that are out this month!

Haseen Dilruba

Director: Vinil Matthew

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane

Release Date: July 2nd, 2021

Streaming on: Netflix

This mystery thriller is a story about lust, love and murder and is based on Rani Kashyap who desires to live her life like a book until she is a major suspect on a murder case and that to of her late husband. This spirals into an unveiling on a passed broken marriage which will only make the truth even more hard to find.

Major

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar and Prakash Raj

Release Date: July 2nd, 2021

This biographical action thriller is set on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was killed in action during the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 and therefore received the Ashoka Chakra award which is India’s biggest peacetime award. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and then dubbed in Malayalam.

14 Phere

Director: Devanshu Singh

Cast: Vikrant Massey and Kirti Kharbanda

Release Date: July 9th, 2021

Streaming on: Zee5

14 phere is a social comedy drama film that is based around love where social norms play a huge pat in society. Things like caste boundaries and the threat of being killed or honour is still a huge part. The characters Sanjay and Aditi played by Vikrant Massey and Kirit Kharbanda try to fool their families.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor

Release Date: July 9th, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of an athlete in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which as the name suggests is based in the Punjabi City of Chandigarh. The only plot that has been revealed yet is the fact that Vaani Kapoor has been training for her role. So we are excited to see exactly what her training entails and what will be revealed on screen.

Toofan

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur

Release Date: July 16th, 2021

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

“Toofan” means storm and this storm takes place in the world of sports. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Aziz Ali ak Ajju Bhai a thug who always getting into fights and intimidating people until he realizes that people fearing him does not garner the right kind of respect. With the guidance of his coach (played by Paresh Rawal), he discovers a new purpose in life through boxing.

Hungama 2

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Sibhash and Rajpal Yadav

Release Date: July 23rd, 2021

Streaming On: Disney + Hotstar

Hungama 2 should not be seen as a sequel to the 2003 film, but as another comedy filled with masti and mischief, by Priyadarshan. After taking a break from Bollywood, Priyadarshan decided to come back this this latest installment of his comedic films. And because he is involved there’s no doubt that it will deliver the same laughs that Hungama did back then.

Radhe Shyam

Director: Rasha Krishna Kumar

Cast: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Release Date: July 30th, 2021

This romance film is actually set in the 1970’s, yes another period film, but this time it is set in Europe which will most definitely give it a beautiful backdrop with a lot of the scenes being filmed in Italy. Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller and if reports are to be believed then Pooja Hegde’s character is that of a Princess. The film has taken two years to make and will show love travel between different time zones.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa

Release Date: July 30th, 2021

Ever since we heard about Gangubai Kathiawadi that is all anyone can talk about. We showed you the trailer back in February and now the actual film is coming out to end July with a bang. It’s all about Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated role of Gungubai who grew up as a prostitute to become one of the most powerful madames in the district during the 1950s and 1960s. This is most definitely going to be an epic film as it is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.