Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt’s Most Buzzed About Film “Gungubai Kathiawadi”
Breaking News Feb 24, 2021
Alia Bhatt set social on fire by releasing her highly anticipated film Gungubai Kathiawadi to commemorate the birthday of the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
In her Instagram post she sent her best wishes “Happy Birthday Sir… I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!”
Set to release on July 30th, this crime thriller is based on a chapter of S.Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and depicts the story of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel set in Kamathipura. Zaidi is no stranger to Bollywood as in 2015 he was nominated for Best Screenplay for Mardani.
Gungubai Kathiawadi tracks the rise of this influential figure from being a street prostitute to becoming one of the most powerful madams in Kamathipura.
Check out the trailer here! We can’t wait!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal