Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt’s Most Buzzed About Film “Gungubai Kathiawadi”

Alia Bhatt set social on fire by releasing her highly anticipated film Gungubai Kathiawadi to commemorate the birthday of the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In her Instagram post she sent her best wishes “Happy Birthday Sir… I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!”

Set to release on July 30th, this crime thriller is based on a chapter of S.Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and depicts the story of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel set in Kamathipura. Zaidi is no stranger to Bollywood as in 2015 he was nominated for Best Screenplay for Mardani.

Gungubai Kathiawadi tracks the rise of this influential figure from being a street prostitute to becoming one of the most powerful madams in Kamathipura.

