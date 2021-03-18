StopAsianHate: Designer Prabal Gurung Goes Viral With His Beautiful Message Of Support

In support of our Asians brothers and sisters who have been subject to horrendous racial violence, New York designer Prabal Gurung sent out a simply beautiful Instagram post which went viral.

New York Designer Prabal Gurung expressed his solidarity with the Asian community across the U.S. and beyond in his own unique way: by creating a beautiful illustration featuring a woman wearing a mask wit “Hate Is A Virus” emblazoned on it.

It’s another voice added to the global outcry of the horrendous rate of racial-based violence that has been propagated on the Asian community across the U.S. and Canada. The concerns were heightened when the news of racist murders of the eight people in Atlanta which included six Asian women.

At the start of COVID-19 the FBI issued a warning that there may be a rise of hate crimes towards Asians. Late last year United Nations also released a report detailing “an alarming level” of hate crimes against Asians.

This year hate crimes have escalated across the United States catching the attention of New York Police as well as those in California where Asians make up for 15% of the population, the largest in the country. California has had an alarming rise of Anti-Asian hate crimes. According to the BBC “March to May 2020 alone, over 800 COVID-related hate incidents were reported from 34 counties in the state, according to a report released by the Asian Pacific Policy Planning Council.”

We at ANOKHI LIFE stand in solidarity with our Asians brothers & sisters and we condemn any and all forms of racism. #STOPASIANHATE

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com, www.wwd.com