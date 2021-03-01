You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son’s 1st Birthday
Breaking News Mar 01, 2021
With a years-long waiting list, Silver Olympic medallist boxing champ Amir Khan managed to score the in-demand Rolex for his son’s 1st birthday.
What a way to rock in your very 1st birthday right? Boxing great Amir Khan and his wife Faryal threw a cute bday bash for their son Mohammed Zaviyar, with gifts, stuffed toys and all that comes with a traditional 1st birthday celebration.
However, proving that Amir “King” Khan celebrates milestones like no other, he also presented his son with an adult-sized Rolex. And not just any Rolex. He managed to score the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona which is estimated to be worth a cool £30,000 (approximately $42,000+ USD).
Amir’s wife Faryal who has two other children with Khan, commemorated the moment by posting two pictures on Instagram as well, quoting “Zaviyar’s 1st Lockdown Birthday💚🤴 & his first Rollie ⌚️ ” .
The Olympic silver medallist who hasn’t boxed since 2019, definitely proved that Zaviyar is the apple of his eye with the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch which according to reports has a years-long waiting list. But because Khan is King, he managed to get one just in time for the big birthday!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine.
