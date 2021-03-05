TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover

TIME Magazine decided to feature a snapshot of women from the farmer’s protest coinciding with International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

The cover of their international issue was released on their Instagram, featuring a photo of a group of women who are fighting for the farmers.

With the cover line, “On the Frontlines of India’s Farmer Protest” the photo features 20 women from the Tikri border just outside of Delhi. The article ‘”‘I Cannot Be Intimidated. I Cannot Be Bought.’ The Women Leading India’s Farmers’ Protests” features the crucial role that women have been playing in this months-long protest to protect the livelihood of the farmers.

