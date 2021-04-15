What Pisses Me Off! / What Not To Say To Those Who Are Venting

What Not To Say To Those Who Are Venting

What Pisses Me Off! Apr 15, 2021

Rachna Sethi

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , ,

Rachna Sethi

Rachna Sethi

Author

Rachna (@mindfullyyours)is a graduate of the Applied Mindfulness Meditation program from the University of Toronto, a certified Educator with two bachelor degrees and a diploma in Art Therapy. She's dedicated to living with a compassionate approach. Committed to helping people integrate Mindfulness...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

uncensored Logo

WEEKLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY TUES: 6PM PST / 9PM EST
EVERY WEDS: 2PM GMT / 6:30PM IST

ON
DASH RADIO X RUKUS AVENUE RADIO

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

THE TRANSFORM YOUR CONFIDENCE SHOW

Airing

EVERY SUN: 9AM PST / 12PM EST
ON YOUTUBE AT

THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
& APPLE & ANDROID PODCAST
PLATFORMS EVERYWHERE

Recent Shows