Vimeo, the popular online video platform for creators which went public on NASDAQ is led by 37-year old CEO Anjali Sud, making her the first female South Asian CEO to take her company public.

Taking a company public is no easy task. Especially when the company seemed to be dwarfed by their much larger competitors. However, when it comes to Vimeo, under Anjali Sud’s leadership, it has been able to carve out a place for corporate creators giving it new life and a robust potential for success.

Anjali who was raised in Flint, Michigan joined Vimeo seven years ago as the director of marketing when the company was just 12 years old. Vimeo was trying to find their voice and was surrounded by larger companies whom they saw as their competitors at the time, namely Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime.

She knew that the company needed to carve their own path. Turn away from the entertainment space and look to entrepreneurs and companies as their market for content creation.

“Vimeo had long been a software company for filmmakers, but the market was too small,” Sud told Forbes. “There was another, much bigger market — businesses. What Squarespace and GoDaddy did for websites, we could do with video.”

Anjali knew that they didn’t have the capacity (or the budget) to equate their offerings to the gigantic Netflix platforms. But she knew that business community needed their attention.

Now with 800 employees around the world, taking the company public was the natural step for Vimeo. As soon as she rang the bell, to start the market day, she released this statement:

“Today, Vimeo is a public company. It has been a 16-year labor of love: we’ve gone through lots of change, but what has never changed is our belief in the power of video. We put creators first, and put the power of professional-quality video in the hands of millions. We built an innovative software platform, a wildly creative community, and a strong, resilient business.Vimeo is a video streaming platform with over 200 million users. It was started in 2004 by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein. In a speech that she gave on Tuesday as she opened the markets, Sud said the team behind Vimeo had no plans of stopping until “we bring the power of professional quality video to all.”

Ringing the opening or closing bell is an historic moment in itself. Hosted by the senior executives of NASDAQ, companies who participate in ringing of the bell are given to “generate meaningful brand exposure” as well as get access to one hour of exclusive advertising on the Nasdaq Tower and Marquee.

But before she rang that bell, she took to social to share a photo of her holding her son right before she headed out her door.

Good luck hugs before mama rings the opening bell to take @Vimeo public. Can’t believe this day has arrived 🛎 💙 #VMEO pic.twitter.com/ybam4J3TbW — Anjali Sud (@anjsud) May 25, 2021

A truly historic day indeed!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com