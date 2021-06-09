“We Belong Here” 10,000 People Held Vigil For The 4 Members Of The Afzaal Family Killed Because They Were Muslim

Citizens from the Canadian city of London, Ontario congregated at the London Muslim Mosque last night to pay tribute to the four members of the Afzaal family who were murdered because they were Muslim.

There were 10,000 people who held that vigil which lasted just over two hours and hosted approximately 20 speakers. Each took to the podium to express their sorrow, while interfaith leaders, local and provincial party leaders resounded their support for the Muslim community, devastated by this needless tragedy which has rocked the city, province and country.

Those who passed are: Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and Salman’s mother, Talat Afzaal, 74 and Yumna Salman, 15. Their son, Fayez Salman, 9 is the lone survivor of the hate crime and is still in hospital in critical condition.

Those in attendance in addition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were:

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Ontario NDP Party Leader Andrea Horvath

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Stephen Del Duca

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Federal Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole

Federal The Green Party Leader, Annamie Paul.

They all joined Mayor of London Ed Holder.

People from the city and beyond who drove to London to pay their respects. Reflective of the city and country, there was an incredible diversity in the crowd from the Jewish, Sikh, Hindu and Christian communities gathered together holding signs of support, passing water around and making sure their support could be felt to the relatives and friends of the victims.

Purple and green ribbons were worn by all attendees, while the organizers of the vigil encouraged others to tie the ribbon to the fence attached to the mosque that night or in the days to come “to end hate and to end Islamophobia”. Green is in tribute to those who were killed in the Quebec Mosque shooting, and purple was Yumna’s favourite colour.

Notable Quotes From Their Evening

One of the first speakers Bilal Rahhal Chair of the London Muslim Mosque who declared proudly, “This city is my city. This country is my country. We belong here.”

“What is the point of freedom of expression if a family can’t walk on a sidewalk in a Canadian country without getting murdered? We are in a war against hate and that war requires united leadership and action.” — Nawaz Tahir head of London Anti-Islamophobia Advocacy Association.

“We need an immediate national summit on Islamophobia. I hope that the leaders in attendance will hear that tonight” — Nusaiba Al-Azem, Lawyer and the evening’s Emcee

“There are no words that can fix the future of that little boy who had his future taken away. But know this you are not alone. All Canadians mourn with you and stand with you tonight and always. Islamophobia is real. Racism is real. You should not have to face that hate in your communities and in your country. We can and we will act. We can and we will choose a better way. ” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“Let us all do what we can to support Fayez. Show strength and love for him as I know everyone n London and Canada will. As Mayor Holder has said, this was “mass murder”. This was a hate crime. This was an act of terrorism against a family targeted for their beliefs and for their religion. This type of terrorism and racism must not be tolerated. It must be condemned in the strongest terms.” — Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

“We grieve for a family that will never return from a walk on a tranquil Sunday night. We grieve for a young boy in hospital for a life that will never be the same. The mosque we are at today is the second oldest mosque in Canada. It is a reminder that the Muslim community in London helped build this great city. This entire community and this entire country stands with you as you come to grips with this attack and the profound loss.” — Erin O’Toole, Federal Conservative Party Leader

“We have children that are worried that they may look “too Muslim” if they wear a hijab. This act was to drive fear into the fear of the Muslim community. We will wear our turbans and hijabs in pride because we are proud of who we are. we will not let terror win.” — Jagmeet Singh, Federal NDP Party Leader

“Once again parents are having to sit down with their children to explain to them why these things happen. Once again this community is asked to be resilient when they should not have to be. The message is clear. That hate is growing and we have to stop it. We all have to do that together.” — Annamie Paul, Green Party Leader

“These hate-fuelled acts of terrorism must stop. No one should fear walking with their loved ones on a Spring day, or go to their masjid. I support whole-heartedly for a national summit on Islamophobia. Too often from us politicians we hear words. Now is the time for action.” — Andrea Horvath, Ontario NDP Party Leader,

“We have lost family to terror. That is what it is. This is terror. I am angry. How can we not be angry as long as Canadian Muslims continue to be victims of unspeakable horrors of Islamophobia. We can not be satisfied as long as our national security agencies seem to be more obsessed with us, instead of protecting us. We need to see an national summit on Islamophobia in an emergency basis. Our martyrs continue to fall and we will continue to stand.” — Mustafa Farooq, President of National Council of Canadian Muslims,

Moment of silence was marked at 8:40pm the exact time when the family was taking their evening stroll on Sunday when a driver in a pickup truck jumped on to the sidewalk and ran them over.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also ensured the organizers that all flags on provincial buildings will fly at half mast until the funeral.

A common theme throughout the evening was directed towards the political leaders in attendance, that systematic Islamophobia and Islamophobic legislation must stop. In addition, there have also been calls eradicate Bill 21 (Quebec’s law which bans employees from wearing religious gear including the hijab) as well as creating a national summit on Islamophobia. Numerous speakers pointed out the problem of white supremacy that “lives rent free” in London, Ontario as noted by one of the local London councillors. There was frustration among the speakers that Muslims are always seen with suspicious eyes since 9/11 and here in Canada, systematic Islamophobia needs to be recognized and dismantled including labelling any Muslim charitable organizations that are often seen as suspicious terrorist activities as one community representative noted “enough is enough!”

There will be a march in the coming days in support of the Afzaal family and to show support for Fayez.

There is a family approved Gofundme (which has now collected over $400,000 CAD) in affect.

Click here to donate.

