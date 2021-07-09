Bollywood star Alia Bhatt signs with WME as she also looks to eyeing crossing over opportunities with Hollywood.

The mega star who also has over 54 million followers on Instagram has signed with WME, which also represents Gil Gadot (Wonderwoman), Oprah Winfrey and a host of other triple A Listers.

This move seen as the next step for this top-billed character actor who has won multiple acting awards including a handful of Filmfare Awards for her scene stealing work.

The timing is perfectly aligned as her latest film where Alia plays the lead in the hotly anticipated biopic Gangubhai Kathiadwadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to come out later this month.

We are excited to see what kind of cinematic turn this news will lead Alia to!

