Alia Bhatt Goes Hollywood By Signing With WME, Same Agency That Manages Oprah
Breaking News Jul 09, 2021
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt signs with WME as she also looks to eyeing crossing over opportunities with Hollywood.
The mega star who also has over 54 million followers on Instagram has signed with WME, which also represents Gil Gadot (Wonderwoman), Oprah Winfrey and a host of other triple A Listers.
This move seen as the next step for this top-billed character actor who has won multiple acting awards including a handful of Filmfare Awards for her scene stealing work.
The timing is perfectly aligned as her latest film where Alia plays the lead in the hotly anticipated biopic Gangubhai Kathiadwadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to come out later this month.
We are excited to see what kind of cinematic turn this news will lead Alia to!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.dna.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
"ET Canada Presents: Help India" A Star-Studded Special Set To Raise Funds To Help The Country Battle COVID
Get Your Tickets! Fashion Runs Deep Fundraiser By UforChange Promises An Inspirational Evening For Graduates
"We Belong Here" 10,000 People Held Vigil For The 4 Members Of The Afzaal Family Killed Because They Were Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
In Memoriam Dilip Kumar 1922-2021: 8 Of His Iconic Films You Need To Rediscover Now
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins The VS Collective By Victoria's Secret
-
Justice Mahmud Jamal Becomes The First Person of Colour Nominated To Canada's Supreme Court
-
"We Belong Here" 10,000 People Held Vigil For The 4 Members Of The Afzaal Family Killed Because They Were Muslim
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Set To Lead In Netflix New Film 'The Netherfield Girls'
-
Meet The 2 South Asian Women Who Made Forbes First Ever "50 Over 50" List
-
Malala Stuns On The July Cover Of British Vogue
-
Get Your Tickets! Fashion Runs Deep Fundraiser By UforChange Promises An Inspirational Evening For Graduates
-
Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud Becomes The First South Asian Woman To Take Her Company Public On NASDAQ
-
"ET Canada Presents: Help India" A Star-Studded Special Set To Raise Funds To Help The Country Battle COVID
-
Twitter Reacts To The Dyson Investigation & Martin Bashir Using "Deceitful" Tactis To Land The Historic Princess Diana Interview
-
Nav Bhatia Becomes The First Superfan To Be Inducted Into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame
-
Lilly Singh Leaves "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" For Major Deals With NBCUniversal & Netflix
-
COVID Crisis: Here's A List Of Charities Helping India Now
-
Oscar 2021 Highlights & The Complete List Of Winners Here!
-
India Is Running Out Of Oxygen While The Country Is Collapsing Under COVID-19
-
Sikh Advocacy Group Urges FBI To Explore Hate Crime Motive In FedEx Shooting
-
Check Out The 3 South Asians Who Cracked The Top 100 In 'Forbes World's Billionaires List 2021'
-
From Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan, PM Imran Khan & More, The World Mourns The Passing Of HRH Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
-
Alia Bhatt & 4 Other Bollywood Stars Who Got COVID-19 Over The Weekend
-
The Latest On Uttarakhand Chief Minister's #RippedJeans Obsession
-
#StopAsianHate: Designer Prabal Gurung Goes Viral With His Beautiful Message Of Support
-
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
-
Making History: Adarsh Gourav & Riz Ahmed Nab Lead Actor Nominations At BAFTA
-
Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+
-
Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan's Sit Down With Oprah
-
TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover
-
You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son's 1st Birthday
-
Awards Season Kicks Off With Borat, Chloé Zhao & The Rest Of The 2021 Golden Globe Award Winners
-
Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt's Most Buzzed About Film "Gungubai Kathiawadi"
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
-
Meet The 20 South Asians Who Are Part Of The Biden-Harris Administration
-
It's Our Time Now: Highlights From The Inauguration Of Vice President Kamala Devi Harris