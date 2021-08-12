“Hana Khan Carries On” To Be Turned Into A Film By Mindy Kaling

Canadian author Uzma Jalaluddin’s romantic comedy Hana Khan Carries On has been picked up by Mindy Kaling‘s production company Kaling International and Amazon Studios for a film adaptation.

The novel is being hailed as a rom-com for fans of Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail. Set in two competing halal restaurants in the Golden Crescent neighborhood of Toronto, the book follows Hana’s family who owns a restaurant called Three Sisters. Hana and the owner of the other restaurant, Aydin, have an instant romantic connection.

Sahar Jahani, who is best known for her work on 13 Reasons Why, The Bold Type and Ramy, has been tied in to adapt the novel, while Kaling and Jessica Kumai Scott will produce.

We asked her how she felt when she heard the amazing news, “I was beyond excited for the chance to work with Mindy, I’m a huge fan of her work, and to have Sahar adapt is wonderful.” Jalaluddin exclaimed.

