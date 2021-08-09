Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold & Other Momentous Olympic Victories By South Asian Athletes
Breaking News Aug 09, 2021
South Asians were shining at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. There were more than 145 South Asian athletes who qualified for the competition, which began on July 23 and ended August 8. Check out our list of our South Asian Olympians who reached various milestones including who landed medals.
Tokyo 2020 which was delayed a year due to the pandemic, hosted athletes from over 206 countries including athletes from India (124 athletes), Pakistan (10 athletes), Bangladesh (9 athletes) and Nepal (5 athletes).
Here are the winners!
Neeraj Chopra
Country: India
Gold Medal
Neeraj Chopra became India’s second individual Olympic champion with his men’s javelin throw gold at Tokyo 2020. It was India’s first track-and-field medal at any Olympic Games.
Lovlina Borgohain
Country: India
Bronze Medal
Lovlina Borgohain made her Olympics debut and won a bronze medal She had beaten Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the quarter-finals to score the bronze.
Mirabai Chanu
Country: India
Silver Medal
Mirabai was the only Indian weightlifter at the Tokyo Olympics, and was India’s best bet for a medal. She won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in women’s 49 kg category — her first medal at the Olympics.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Country: India
Silver Medal
Ravi Kumar Dahiya scored a silver medal in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling, making this India’s ninth silver medal in Olympic history and a second silver medal in wrestling.
PV Sindhu
Country: India
Bronze Medal
Badminton champ PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete — after Sushil Kumar — to win two individual Olympic medals. PV Sindhu beat China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the bronze medal in the women’s singles.
Field Hockey
Country: India
Bronze Medal
After a 41-year wait, the Indian men’s field hockey team finally earned an Olympic medal since the gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. It is their third Olympic bronze medal – after the 1968 and 1972 Games – and their 12th Olympic medal overall.
Bajrang Punia
Country: India
Bronze Medal
Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in men’s 65kg wrestling and became the third Indian debutant to win a medal at Tokyo 2020.
Honorable Mentions:
Talha Talib: This Pakistani weightlifter entered the competition without a coach, supported only by family and friends after training without standard Olympic-level equipment. The Gujranwala athlete held the gold medal spot in the 67 kg category until the final round, where he finished in fifth place.
Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker: At the 10m air pistol mixed event, Saurabh who is ranked World No.2 in men’s 10m air pistol discipline, was paired with Manu Bhaker. They held the current world record for the qualification score in the event with a score of 586. In the individual event Saurabh topped the qualifications round but ranked 7th out of 8 shooters. Manu Bhaker, who had a pistol malfunction during her individual event, finished 12th in the qualification round.
Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh: They are the world No.1’s in their respective individual events of the 10m air pistol, managed to rank in the 17th place and 13th position, respectively, in the qualification rounds.
Deepika Kumari: India’s sole representation in women’s archery lost her quarterfinal match in the women’s individual event, but this was her first quarter final appearance.
Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela: In their first Olympics, they didn’t qualify for the finals of the women’s 10m air rifle finals event.
Najma Parveen: Pakistan’s fastest woman entered the qualifying heats for the 200m women’s race but didn’t make it to the finals.
Regardless of the outcome, we are all incredibly proud of our South Asian athletes and look forward to their next Olympics in Paris in 2025.
