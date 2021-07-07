In Memoriam Dilip Kumar 1922-2021: 8 Of His Iconic Films You Need To Rediscover Now
Breaking News Jul 07, 2021
The iconic actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7th at 7:30am Mumbai time. His pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar confirmed the news from Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. Kumar was 98 years of age. A loss of an icon is always profound but this time, it’s cuts even deeper. With celeb reactions flooding social, we think this is the perfect time to rediscover his tremendous contribution to Indian cinema through the lens of classic songs from eight of his notable films, a mere snapshot of his robust filmography.
Dilip Kumar was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan December 11, 1922 in Muhalla Khudadad, Qissa Khwanim, Peshawer . With his stage name of Dilip Kumar, he made an indelible mark on the big screen during the golden age of Bollywood starring in over 65 films, spanning just over five decades. He was part of the 3 kings of Bollywood: himself, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. Kumar was also dubbed the “Tragedy Khan” and the “First Khan” often being credited for bringing authenticity to the screen. Kumar was also known for his activism off-screen. He didn’t just settle to be another superstar, but he chose to be one that can bring change and give voice to the voiceless, often being the first to bring to light social justice issues that needed amplification.
His film repertoire is indeed lofty. Kumar was known as the “Nehruvian hero” made his debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Too numerous to mention, however at the top of the list of his best works you’ll find Deedar (1951), Devdas (1955), Aan (1952) and Madhumati (1958). His first and only film which he also acted as producer was Gunga Jumna (1961). His last film was Qila in 1998.
And then there was the masterpiece Mughal-e-Azam (1960). It became the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time for 15 years and the first black and white Bollywood film to be digitally colourized.
He was the recipient of the ‘Dadasaheb Phalke’ award in 1994, the highest honor for contributions to Indian cinema. He also was very active politically throughout his life including the six years when he held a seat in the upper house of the Indian Parliament.
He has been an inspiration to not just one generation but many generations of thespians who followed in his footsteps. One of the most compared to is Shah Rukh Khan, whom the senior Khan, even though he had no relation to SRK, coveted him like a son. Janaazah prayers were held for his funeral and celebs in addition to Shah Rukh Khan who were there included Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra and Karan Johar who paid visits to his wife Saira Banu at their Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. He was given the formality of a state funeral and was draped in the Indian flag. Prayer services were also conducted at his birthplace.
Fellow celebrities and politicos immediately flooded social to express their heartfelt condolences.
On Instagram Madhuri Dixit-Nene wrote: “Every now & then some individuals come along who single-handedly alter the present & write history… One such legend was Dilip saab for the world of cinema.”
On Twitter celebs are continuing to sharing their thoughts.
T 3958 – An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..
My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲
Deeply saddened .. 🙏
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021
T438-#DilipKumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend.He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled.Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written,there will never be another like you.Condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/XFkbTknVhM
— Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishbachchan_) July 7, 2021
Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.
His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021
I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception,the guests went mad, especially the women,the stage broke! there was hysteria.#LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family.His legacy continues
— TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) July 7, 2021
To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021
Here’s a chance to rediscover his incredible contribution to Indian cinema through songs from eight of his classic films. Providing you a snapshot of his illustrious career.
Mughal-e-Azam (1960) “Jab Raat Hai Aisi Matwali”
Andaz (1949) “Tu Kahe Agar Jeevan”
Madhumati (1958) “Suhana Safar Aur Ye”
Naya Daur (1957) “Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri”
Devdas (1955) “Jise Tu Qubool Karle”
Deedar (1951) “Hue Hum Jinke Liye Barbad”
Aan (1952) “Maan Maan Ehsan”
Gopi (1970) “Ed Padosan”
Of course his portfolio of films is robust and magnificent. Take time out to listen to these songs and discover these films paying tribute to an actor who has been revered for generations of actors who followed him.
