Forbes Magazine is globally renowned for their numerous lists including their “40 Under 40” and “30 Under 30”, has finally recognized that there is power in the age of 50 and beyond. Today they released their inaugural “50 Over 50” list and here are the 2 South Asian women who made it!

Leading the list with their statement “Introducing The 50 Over 50: Women Proving Success Has No Age Limit” Forbes started their inaugural list with a bang.

Among the incredible women who have made this list include 2 South Asian women.

Forbes listed their criteria in selecting these women as:

“We assessed the list based on three main criteria: achievements after turning 50; success at scale (founders and CEOs of for-profit companies must drive a minimum of $20 million in annual revenue); and a pay-it-forward mindset. Many of these women aren’t just working to advance their own careers; they’re using their platforms to make life better for future generations.”

With a wide variety of women representing various spaces, we are thrilled that this list has finally come to fruition. This year’s two South Asian women are:

Nandita Bakhshi

CEO, Bank of the West; Co-CEO, BNP Paribas USA

Age: 62

In 2008, Bakhshi was working at Washington Mutual when it became the biggest bank in American history to fail.

She returned to her native India to spend time with family and work at a microfinance organization lending money to women in rural areas.

She was tapped in 2016 to be CEO of Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas.

As CEO, she’s using what she learned about gender equity in finance to advocate for women in P&L roles.

Kamala Harris

Vice President of the United States

Age: 56

On January 20, 2021, Harris became the first woman, the first Black person, and the first South Asian-American to become U.S. vice president.

She’s no stranger to firsts: In 2016, Harris was the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the United States Senate.

And in 2010, Harris became the first African-American and first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.

Harris is a California native; she was born in Oakland to immigrant parents (her mom was from India and her dad was from Jamaica).

As a Howard University alumna, Harris is the first graduate of a historically Black college or university to hold the vice presidency.

We are thrilled that this powerful demo is finally getting their due credit. And can’t wait to see their future lists!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.forbes.com