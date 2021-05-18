Nav Bhatia Becomes The First Superfan To Be Inducted Into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

Superfan Nav Bhatia who has shown his support for his beloved Toronto Raptors basketball team since their inception in mid 1990s has become the first superfan to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame.

Hoop dreams to come true. On May 15th, The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame announced their 2020 honourees. Among those included Nav Bhatia. This is an historical moment in professional sports as Hall of Fame honourees are usually relegated to professional athletes or from the coaching staff. This is the first ever instance of a non professional member of a basketball team has been inducted.

According to NBA, others who have been inducted include “18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.”

In an interview with CP24, Bhatia was asked about his wildest dreams coming true. He politely corrected the question by noting that it’s not even a matter of his dreams coming true because this wasn’t even in his dreams.

“Over the years basketball has helped my to overcome many differences. As a practicing immigrant of Sikh faith, because of my turban and beard I have been on the receiving end of many discriminatory remarks.” Bhatia noted. “Basketball has helped me not only be confident with who I am but also has helped me to change the views of many towards South Asians. As we sit together to watch the game we love and cheer on our home team we realize we are more alike than different. I hope to use this honour to bring even more people together”

Bhatia who is a successful entrepreneur in his own right became a staple on the floor seats showing his enthusiasm for the game. Because of his long-standing familiarity with the members of the NBA, it was not an unusual site to see members of the opposing team coming over to Bhatia to share their hellos and conversations.

In 2014 Bhatia was named the official The Toronto Raptors’ Community Ambassador during the annual Vaisakhi game in April of that year. The Vaisakhi game is another element that Bhatia was happy to contribute to the basketball space. With this new title, he worked alongside superstar Drake to bring the spirit of basketball and The Toronto Raptors to their respective communities.

When The Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship, Bhatia was front and centre, leading the Championship Parade as The Grand Marshall.

Now that The Toronto Raptors have wrapped their 2020 season without making it to the playoffs, the first time since 2014, Bhatia is confident that once the team has returned home for the start of the October 2020/2021 season, they will be in prime form because the spirit of the fans will carry them through.

And we’re pretty sure Bhatia will lead the charge from the floor as well.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com