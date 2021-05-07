Lilly Singh announces her departure from her popular late night show for not one, but two major deals: with NBCUniversal and Netflix!

It was in September 2019 when we listed our 5 reasons A Little Late With Lilly Singh was the perfect move for her, upon learning of her landing the coveted late night spot. Positioned right after The Late Show With Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, this made her the first South Asian, LGBTQIA+ woman to helm a late night show on one of the big three networks.

And it was a gangbuster of a run.

She took to Instagram to announce that she will be leaving her late night slot for much greener pastures. She firmed up two huge collabs — a first look deal with Universal Television Alternate Studios, and developing and starring in a comedy project for Netflix that will be Executive Produced by powerhouse Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Grown-ish, Mix-ish).

Her last episode will air on Thursday June 3rd. We are excited to see this next chapter come to life. Let’s goooo Lilly!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.nbcnews.com