Check Out The 3 South Asians Who Cracked The Top 100 In ‘Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2021’
Breaking News Apr 14, 2021
Forbes recently released their World’s Billionaires List 2021, comprising an expansive list of just over 2700 richest people in the world. Here are the three Indians who made the top 100.
Mukesh Ambani
Age: 63
Net Worth: $84.5B
Ranking: #10
Previous Ranking (2020): #21
Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $88 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.
- Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $88 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.
- Reliance was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, a yarn trader, in 1966 as a small textile manufacturer.
- After his father’s death in 2002, Ambani and his younger sibling Anil divvied up the family empire.
- In 2016, Reliance sparked a price war in India’s hyper-competitive telecom market with the launch of 4G phone service Jio.
- During the Covid-19 lockdown, Ambani raised more than $20 billion selling a third of Jio to a string of investors, such as Facebook and Google.
Gautam Adani & Family
Age: 58
Net worth: $53.4 B
Ranking: #24
Previous Ranking (2020): #155
Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani controls Mundra Port, India’s largest, in his home state of Gujarat.
- Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani controls Mundra Port, India’s largest, in his home state of Gujarat.
- His $13 billion (revenue) Adani Group’s interests span infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate.
- Adani owns Abbot Point, a controversial coal mining project in Australia, whose Carmichael coal mine is billed as one of the world’s largest.
- In June 2019, Adani got permission to start work on the Australian coal mine after a 9-year wait.
- Adani acquired a 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport, India’s second-busiest, in September 2020.
Shiv Nadar
Age: 75
Net worth: $23.8 B
Ranking: #71
Previous Ranking (2020): #103
Indian IT pioneer Shiv Nadar cofounded HCL in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors.
- Indian IT pioneer Shiv Nadar cofounded HCL in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors.
- Today, he chairs HCL Technologies, a $9.9 billion (revenue) company, which is India’s third-largest software services provider by market cap.
- In July 2020, he stepped down as chairman of HCL Technologies, handing over the position to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra.
- HCL Technologies, which employs 150,000 people in 49 countries worldwide, hires high school grads and trains them on the job.
- One of India’s leading philanthropists, Nadar has donated $662 million to his Shiv Nadar Foundation, which backs education-related causes.
Check out the full list on Forbes.com
Main Image Photo Credit: www.forbes.com, www.unsplash.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
From Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan, PM Imran Khan & More, The World Mourns The Passing Of HRH Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
From Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan, PM Imran Khan & More, The World Mourns The Passing Of HRH Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
-
Alia Bhatt & 4 Other Bollywood Stars Who Got COVID-19 Over The Weekend
-
The Latest On Uttarakhand Chief Minister's #RippedJeans Obsession
-
#StopAsianHate: Designer Prabal Gurung Goes Viral With His Beautiful Message Of Support
-
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
-
Making History: Adarsh Gourav & Riz Ahmed Nab Lead Actor Nominations At BAFTA
-
Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+
-
Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan's Sit Down With Oprah
-
TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover
-
You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son's 1st Birthday
-
Awards Season Kicks Off With Borat, Chloé Zhao & The Rest Of The 2021 Golden Globe Award Winners
-
Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt's Most Buzzed About Film "Gungubai Kathiawadi"
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal