Check Out The 3 South Asians Who Cracked The Top 100 In ‘Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2021’

Forbes recently released their World’s Billionaires List 2021, comprising an expansive list of just over 2700 richest people in the world. Here are the three Indians who made the top 100.

Mukesh Ambani

Age: 63

Net Worth: $84.5B

Ranking: #10

Previous Ranking (2020): #21

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $88 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $88 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.

Reliance was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, a yarn trader, in 1966 as a small textile manufacturer.

After his father’s death in 2002, Ambani and his younger sibling Anil divvied up the family empire.

In 2016, Reliance sparked a price war in India’s hyper-competitive telecom market with the launch of 4G phone service Jio.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Ambani raised more than $20 billion selling a third of Jio to a string of investors, such as Facebook and Google.

Gautam Adani & Family

Age: 58

Net worth: $53.4 B

Ranking: #24

Previous Ranking (2020): #155

Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani controls Mundra Port, India’s largest, in his home state of Gujarat.

Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani controls Mundra Port, India’s largest, in his home state of Gujarat.

His $13 billion (revenue) Adani Group’s interests span infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate.

Adani owns Abbot Point, a controversial coal mining project in Australia, whose Carmichael coal mine is billed as one of the world’s largest.

In June 2019, Adani got permission to start work on the Australian coal mine after a 9-year wait.

Adani acquired a 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport, India’s second-busiest, in September 2020.

Shiv Nadar

Age: 75

Net worth: $23.8 B

Ranking: #71

Previous Ranking (2020): #103

Indian IT pioneer Shiv Nadar cofounded HCL in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors.

Indian IT pioneer Shiv Nadar cofounded HCL in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors.

Today, he chairs HCL Technologies, a $9.9 billion (revenue) company, which is India’s third-largest software services provider by market cap.

In July 2020, he stepped down as chairman of HCL Technologies, handing over the position to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

HCL Technologies, which employs 150,000 people in 49 countries worldwide, hires high school grads and trains them on the job.

One of India’s leading philanthropists, Nadar has donated $662 million to his Shiv Nadar Foundation, which backs education-related causes.

Check out the full list on Forbes.com

Main Image Photo Credit: www.forbes.com, www.unsplash.com