Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+
Breaking News Mar 09, 2021
Nobel Laureate, best-selling author and globally renowned activist Malala Yousafzai scores a major deal with Apple TV+ spanning multiple years, focusing on creating empowering content geared towards women and girls.
This announcement which was made just in time for International Women’s Day, Yousafzai positions Yousafzai as a media powerhouse with her production company Extracurricular poised to create documentaries, comedy series to children’s programming.
“This is something I’m really excited about,” Yousafzai told CNN. “There’s my own story, I have been telling that and I have met so many girls and I have been able to build a platform that they can tell a story. But now it’s time to go even more and to do even more and to have the platform of storytelling and bring new perspectives.”
Yousafzai joins a pretty stellar class of creators including Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston who also are creating content for Apple TV+.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.cnn.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan's Sit Down With Oprah
-
TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover
-
You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son's 1st Birthday
-
Awards Season Kicks Off With Borat, Chloé Zhao & The Rest Of The 2021 Golden Globe Award Winners
-
Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt's Most Buzzed About Film "Gungubai Kathiawadi"
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
-
Meet The 20 South Asians Who Are Part Of The Biden-Harris Administration
-
It's Our Time Now: Highlights From The Inauguration Of Vice President Kamala Devi Harris
-
Kicking Off 2021 In The Best Way: Khalsa Aid Makes History With Nobel Prize Nomination