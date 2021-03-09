Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+

Nobel Laureate, best-selling author and globally renowned activist Malala Yousafzai scores a major deal with Apple TV+ spanning multiple years, focusing on creating empowering content geared towards women and girls.

This announcement which was made just in time for International Women’s Day, Yousafzai positions Yousafzai as a media powerhouse with her production company Extracurricular poised to create documentaries, comedy series to children’s programming.

“This is something I’m really excited about,” Yousafzai told CNN. “There’s my own story, I have been telling that and I have met so many girls and I have been able to build a platform that they can tell a story. But now it’s time to go even more and to do even more and to have the platform of storytelling and bring new perspectives.”

Yousafzai joins a pretty stellar class of creators including Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston who also are creating content for Apple TV+.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cnn.com