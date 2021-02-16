Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi

22-year old climate change activist Disha Ravi has been arrested by Dehli police prompting concerns for her welfare and the state of freedom of speech in India.

The police handling of the farmers protest went next level when Delhi police decided to arrest Disha Ravi, a climate change activist who was innocently taking part in the protests to support the farmers.

As you know right after the Red Fort incident, various mainstream celebrities decided to speak up online posting various articles in support of the farmers. One such notable was climate change activist Greta Thunberg who in addition to resharing Rihanna’s initial post “why aren’t we talking about this?!” posted a link to a “toolkit” which was a spreadsheet listing different ways that people can help the farmers.

22-year old Disha Ravi who heads up India’s activist group Friday’s For Future, did two edits on the open document. Those edits caught the fresh ire of the Cyber Cell department of the Delhi Police who decided to arrest Ravi accusing her of among other things, being “a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination” as well bringing about the weighty charge of sedition.

The police went to her home in Bengaluru and brought her to the nation’s capitol for questioning. The arraignment of a protester brought about outrage from various Indian politicians as well as other notable activists. This includes Apoorvanand, an activist and professor at Delhi University who criticized the crackdown on young activists. “[The government wants] to send a very stern message to the young people that you are not allowed to go beyond yourself, if you are a student, you shouldn’t get interested in the issues or lives of people that are different from you.”

Other celebs, politicians and activists immediately took to twitter to express their support and concern for Ravi spotlighting the fact that freedom of speech appears to be now under attack, where any form of dissent is being quashed by India’s police and criminal justice system.

The police’s move to detain Ravi is part of a larger investigation against Greta Thunberg, Rihanna and other global celebs who have spoken out in support of the farmers, all being viewed by the police as “sensationalist” and creating “disaffection and ill will” towards the Indian government.

Ravi currently is in custody awaiting trial which should happen in about a week’s time.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com