With muted celebs, awkward cutaways and some interesting surprises, the 2021 official award season kicked off last night with the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the list of winners right here!
This year the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards took place and with this award show being the official kick off to the 2021 award show season, it was a highly-anticipated evening for global film fans. Of course with COVID-19, the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was replaced by a myriad of screens with celebs Zooming in with their families from their respective hotels and homes.
The evening was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler who each emceed the show from bi-coastal locations, with Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. They both entertained a pared-down socially distanced audience comprising of essential workers. The set design and their chemistry were so on point you couldn’t tell they were 2,500 miles apart. Production-wise it was a bit messy but who doesn’t like the expected tech glitch here and there, showing that even celebs can be subject to the dreaded Mute button (Daniel Kaluuya was on mute when he started his acceptance speech).