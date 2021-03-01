With muted celebs, awkward cutaways and some interesting surprises, the 2021 official award season kicked off last night with the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the list of winners right here! This year the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards took place and with this award show being the official kick off to the 2021 award show season, it was a highly-anticipated evening for global film fans. Of course with COVID-19, the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was replaced by a myriad of screens with celebs Zooming in with their families from their respective hotels and homes. The evening was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler who each emceed the show from bi-coastal locations, with Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. They both entertained a pared-down socially distanced audience comprising of essential workers. The set design and their chemistry were so on point you couldn’t tell they were 2,500 miles apart. Production-wise it was a bit messy but who doesn’t like the expected tech glitch here and there, showing that even celebs can be subject to the dreaded Mute button (Daniel Kaluuya was on mute when he started his acceptance speech).

Our faves Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed didn’t take home any statuettes. Patel lost to Sacha Baron Cohen and Ahmed lost to the late, great Chadwick Boseman (be sure to check out our interview with Ahmed about his role in Sound of Metal right here). It’s no doubt that for us film lovers it was a great time for a little escapism and to take note on what films and TV shows did score the coveted award. This is also the perfect time to discover (or rediscover) these award-winning cinematic works and keep an eye out on who will continue to collect hardware in this year’s run up to the Oscars.

Awards of note? Schitt’s Creek won two key awards in the TV musical/comedy category, The Crown nabbed three awards in the TV drama category, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won two key film awards in the comedy/musical category, and Chloé Zhao became the first woman director to receive the Best Director award in over 40 years, for her film Nomadland.

Two lifetime awards were handed out to two incredible icons, celebrating their long-standing careers of activism and storytelling. The Cecil B. DeMille award was handed to Jane Fonda and the Carol Burnett Award was handed to Norman Lear.

Here’s the complete list right of 2021 Golden Globe winners this year!

TELEVISION Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama Josh O’Connor – The Crown Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama Emma Corrin – The Crown Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit Best Television Series Drama The Crown Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television The Queen’s Gambit Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Gillian Anderson –The Crown Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television John Boyega – Small Axe Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy Schitt’s Creek FILM Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Best Motion Picture — Drama Nomadland Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language Minari Best Screenplay — Motion Picture Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Best Motion Picture — Animated Soul Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Best Director — Motion Picture Chloe Zhao – Nomadland