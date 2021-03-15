Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
The 93rd Academy Awards is happening on April 25th and the official nominations have been announced, thanks to celeb couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas. Check out the full list here!
The celeb couple made the announcement direct from London where Priyanka has been busy working on her latest project. The announcement was delivered via global livestream across the Academy’s social platforms.
Representing an unusual year for film — where theatres have been closed for the most part forcing studios to shift to online streaming — this year’s nominations has set a few historic moments.
First of all, Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the first South Asian person to announce the Academy Awards.
It’s clear that the Academy learned a lesson or two from their #OscarsSoWhite years with in incredibly diversified list of nominees with South Asian, Black and Asian contenders.
In the nominations themselves, a record total of 76 women have been nominated.
This includes two women who were nominated in the directing category for the first time with one being the first woman of colour to do so.
We are thrilled that The White Tiger received one nomination, while the Sound Of Metal earned an impressive six nominations.
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round – Denmark
Better Days – Hong Kong
Collective – Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
ORIGINAL SONG
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami.
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7
COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
FILM EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
It’s time to pop that popcorn and catch up on these films! The Oscars will air on April 25th!
