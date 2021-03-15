The 93rd Academy Awards is happening on April 25th and the official nominations have been announced, thanks to celeb couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas. Check out the full list here!

The celeb couple made the announcement direct from London where Priyanka has been busy working on her latest project. The announcement was delivered via global livestream across the Academy’s social platforms.

Representing an unusual year for film — where theatres have been closed for the most part forcing studios to shift to online streaming — this year’s nominations has set a few historic moments.

First of all, Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the first South Asian person to announce the Academy Awards.

It’s clear that the Academy learned a lesson or two from their #OscarsSoWhite years with in incredibly diversified list of nominees with South Asian, Black and Asian contenders.

In the nominations themselves, a record total of 76 women have been nominated.

This includes two women who were nominated in the directing category for the first time with one being the first woman of colour to do so.

We are thrilled that The White Tiger received one nomination, while the Sound Of Metal earned an impressive six nominations.

Check out the full list of Oscar nominations below!

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round – Denmark

Better Days – Hong Kong

Collective – Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

FILM EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

It’s time to pop that popcorn and catch up on these films! The Oscars will air on April 25th!

