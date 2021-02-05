If You Haven’t Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch “The White Tiger” Now
Showbiz Feb 05, 2021
Having just released on Netflix, The White Tiger is starting to gain some serious streaming traction. Here are 5 reasons why we think you need to watch this fascinating film.
Based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Booker prize-winning novel, The White Tiger is a literary adaptation that’s a must-watch. Written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film follows Balram (Adarsh Gourav), who was born into poverty. However, he decided to make a path for himself. He earns the job of a driver for Ashok (Rajkumar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just landed in India from America. However, when they start to exploit him, he realizes he has to create his own opportunity.
The Story
Ramin Bahrani’s screenplay and direction brilliantly brings to life Aravind Adiga’s novel, one that uses Balram’s narration to show us how he truly feels about India’s class divide, poverty and oppression. The film is clearly a social commentary told through the lens of dark humor and drama. It’s a delicious piece of cinema, one that will not only make you laugh out loud but also leave you thinking about the extremes that the poor have to go to climb of the caste they were born into.
Their Brilliant Use Of Metaphors
One thing that you will absolutely adore is the choice metaphors dropped throughout the film. My favourite one being the rooster coop. Balram compares his situation to the rooster coop. Just like chickens trapped in a coop and are waiting to be butchered, the poor in India have their fate sealed as well. That is, until, Balram decides to climb out of the coop and forge his own path.
Priyanka Chopra & Rajkumar Rao
Award-winning actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkumar Rao bring their best foot forward as supporting actors. Despite their A-list status, they don’t take the spotlight away from rising star Adarsh Gourav.
Adarsh Gourav’s Stand-Out Performance
It is Adarsh’s turn as struggling servant Balram that shoulders the film. He gives a brilliant performance, convincing us as he goes from a humble and loyal servant to a shrewd entrepreneur. Despite being a newcomer, he steals the spotlight even while sharing the screen with heavyweight names. That’s a testament to his talent, and a reason you should give this film a watch.
And Of Course, Aravind Adiga’s Novel
Aravind Adiga is one of the only five authors in India to ever win a Man Booker Prize. That alone is a solid reason to read the book and watch this delightfully entertaining film.
Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
