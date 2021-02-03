Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Feb 03, 2021
February is packed with some solid fare for your entertainment needs. Not sure what to watch? We got you covered right here with our list of February 2021 movies & shows from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Kunal Kohli
Cast: Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh
Release Date: February 4th, 2021
This web series is the second instalment in ZEE5’s Confidential series. The story follows Ananya, a divorcee Indian spy who finds a way to break the monotony of her boring life in Pakistan by going on a mission. She falls in love with Rauf, an undercover ISA agent. The two aren’t aware of other’s real identities which begs the question, what happens if the truth comes out?
Director: Prasanth Varma
Cast: Sajja Teja, Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar
Release Date: February 5th, 2021
Zombie Ready is the first ever Telagu-based zombie film which focuses on the fight against zombies when they take over India and wreak havoc. It’s actually set in the Kurnool. This film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and is loosely based on that scenario.
Director: Suman Ghosh
Cast: Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav
Release Date: February 5th, 2021
Aadhaar actually is an identity number given to residents in India. The story takes place in a Jamua a small village, where Pharsua lives. There are rumours going around the village that the government can monitor information about individuals through their aadhaar number and so the people in the village are afraid to use them. That is until Pharsua becomes the first man in the village to obtain his, however a priest tells him that the serial number on his aadhaar will cause the death of his wife. Pharsua then sets off on a mission to have his aadhaar changed and save his wife’s life.
Director: Raj and D.K
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi and Neeraj Madhav
Release Date: February 12th, 2021
The Family Man is a TV series based on the life of a man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency and has to try and protect the nation from terrorists. He must also go above and beyond to keep his family safe from the ramifications of this covert job. The first season came out on Amazon Prime in Sept 2019 to rave reviews and the latest series hits our screens via the same streaming platform.
Director: Taranveer Singh
Cast: Anmol Dhillon, Jhataleka Malhotra, Zoa Morani and Reem Sheikh
Release Date: February 19th, 2021
Tuesdays and Fridays is a romantic comedy created by Bhansali Productions with director Taranveer Singh. It will have two brand new actors making their debut in Bollywood, Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Dhillon and Miss India Jhataleka. The two new actors play modern-day millennials, Varun and Sia. Varun is Sia’s client but also shows interest in her. However, Sia has all the ambition in the world and does not believe in dating her clients and so she comes up with a rule that they can only date on Tuesdays and Fridays. This is working for the two until they realize, they are falling in love with each other.
Director: Dennis Jeevan and Kanukolanu
Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi and Murli Sharma
Release Date: February 26th, 2021
This is the first-of-its-kind Telagu field hockey movie but it is actually a remake of a Tamil film. We all know how passionate we are about cricket but this is film shows India taking on field hockey as an official gam, all the while trying to win the championship while treating the business side of this sport.
Director: Ribhu Dasgupta
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary
Release Date: February 26th, 2021
Bollywood has decided to take their turn with this film adaptation of this popular British novel which turned into the hit 2016 Hollywood film with Emily Blunt. Here, Parineeti who plays Meera, is the girl on the train who witnesses a seemingly perfect couple, but things take a turn for the worse when she notices the wife missing one day.
