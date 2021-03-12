Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
Showbiz Mar 12, 2021
Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton was the hottest show to premiere on Netflix, and even managed to score two SAG Award nominations. For season two, it was announced that Bridgerton has got a new leading lady. Simone Ashley who will play Kate Sharma in the next season of the series.
The 25-year-old actress will be starring as the new-to-town lady who would be the eldest Bridgerton son’s new love interest. Netflix and Shondaland confirmed the casting news, while Netflix tweeted: “Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”
So who exactly is Simone Ashley?
Born in 1995, Simone is a British actress of Indian heritage with a Tamil background.
Simone was seen on Netflix’s British teen comedy series, Sex Education, where she played Olivia Hanan. She also had a role in Ryan Reynolds’ film Detective Pikachu and was seen in a few episodes of Broadchurch. She played Elise Fox in the thriller mini-series, The Sister.
Simone attended the Redroofs School for the Performing Arts, the same theater school as Kate Winslet. She is also a talented singer, and she loves music and films, just like her dad.
In an interview with Veylex.com she discussed colourism and the biggest issue she faced in the industry. She said: “Yes, colourism is an ongoing issue. As is being typecast, being looked over because of the colour of your skin, losing roles to girls that are more ‘relatable’ to target audiences and markets. But if I surrender to all of that, where would I be going? No where! Fuck that. I really believe in myself and in other dark-skinned women, especially South Asian women! We are smart, we are talented and we all have something special to offer as artists! So I try not to even think twice about any challenges that might come along due to my heritage. I say ‘Yes I can’ and see what happens.'”
She told Harper’s Bazaar India: “And hey, it’s 2020, a message to all dark-skinned Desi girls, put down that fairness cream, you don’t need it.”
Bridgerton will be her biggest role to date. The series has cast a diverse group of actors, but she will be the first South Asian on the show. Even her character, who was originally named Kate Sheffield in the books, was changed to Kate Sharma to pay homage to her Indian descent.
This casting news has been well-received, especially in the South Asian community of actors. Mindy Kaling tweeted: “The absolute coolest. A feisty young British-Tamil lady in this world! Didn’t think I could more excited for next season. ❤️”
Based on her social media, you can see that the actress is an animal lover, a big foodie, and is tight with several of her Sex Education co-stars. Simone will be joining the cast in London this spring to begin shooting.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indiatoday.in
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
