The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 took place honouring the best in cinematic excellence of 2020. From Amitabh Bachchan to the late great Irrfan Khan and more, check out the full winners list here!

Despite the pandemic and lockdowns, Bollywood released several noteworthy films in 2020. The award function took place at Filmcity in Mumbai and was broadcast on April 11. The audience was able to catch their favourite celebrity performances along with exclusive video-on-demand, the red-carpet action, behind-the-stage fun, performance rehearsals, and more on Facebook and Instagram.

Speaking about Filmfare and Facebook’s association, Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media, said, “We are glad to offer today’s digital-first audiences a view of the FIlmfare Awards in an interactive and engaging format through Facebook and Instagram. This longstanding partnership sets the stage for the global fans to come together and get an exclusive view of the performances and accolades that headlined this year’s award ceremony. Following the mandated safety precautions, we shot the performances and held the ceremony behind closed doors, in a safe and private environment.”

Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year, earned a posthumous award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category for his work in Angrezi Medium. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor Critics Award for Gulabo Sitabo. Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Popular) and Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for their roles in Thappad and Sir respectively.

Stars even performed during the Filmfare Awards ceremony. Hrithik Roshan did a take on “Ek Pal Ka Jeena: and “Jai Jai Shivshankar”. Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her performances while Sara Ali Khan had everyone grooving with her song “Love Aaj Kal.”

Here’s the complete list of winners!

BEST FILM

THAPPAD

BEST DIRECTOR

OM RAUT FOR TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR

BEST FILM (CRITICS)

EEB ALLAY OOO!

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

IRRFAN KHAN FOR ANGREZI MEDIUM

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS)

AMITABH BACHCHAN FOR GULABO SITABO

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

TAAPSEE PANNU FOR THAPPAD

BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS)

TILLOTAMA SHOME FOR SIR

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

SAIF ALI KHAN FOR TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ACTOR ROLE (FEMALE)

FARROKH JAFFAR FOR GULABO SITABO

BEST STORY

ANUBHAV SUSHILA SINHA & MRUNMAYEE LAGOO WAIKUL FOR THAPPAD

BEST SCREENPLAY

ROHENA GERA FOR SIR

BEST DIALOGUE

JUHI CHATURVEDI FOR GULABO SITABO

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR

RAJESH KRISHNAN FOR LOOTCASE

BEST DEBUT FEMALE

ALAYA F FOR JAWAANI JAANEMAN

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

PRITAM FOR LUDO

BEST LYRICS

GULZAR FOR “CHHAPPAK” (CHHAPPAK)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

RAGHAV CHAITANYA FOR “EK TUKDA DHOOP” (THAPPAD)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

ASEES KAUR FOR “MALANG” (MALANG)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

IRRFAN KHAN

TECHNICAL AWARDS



BEST ACTION

RAMAZAN BULUT, RP YADAV (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE

MANGESH URMILA DHAKDE FOR THAPPAD

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

AVIK MUKHOPADHAYAY FOR GULABO SITABO

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FARAH KHAN FOR “DIL BECHARA” (DIL BECHARA)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

VEERA KAPUR EE FOR GULABO SITABO

BEST EDITING

YASHA PUSHPA RAMCHANDANI FOR THAPPAD

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

MANASI DHRUV MEHTA FOR GULABO SITABO

BEST SOUND DESIGN

KAAMOD KHARADE FOR THAPPAD

BEST VFX

PRASAD SUTAR(NY VFX WALA) FOR TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR

SHORT FILM AWARDS

BEST FILM (FICTION)

SHIVRAJ WAICHAL FOR ARJUN

BEST FILM (NON-FICTION)

NITESH RAMESH PARULEKAR FOR BACKYARD WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

PURTI SAVARDEKAR FOR THE FIRST WEDDING

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

ARNAV ABDAGIRE FOR ARJUN

BEST FILM (POPULAR CHOICE)

DEVI

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com