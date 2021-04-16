The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
Showbiz Apr 15, 2021
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 took place honouring the best in cinematic excellence of 2020. From Amitabh Bachchan to the late great Irrfan Khan and more, check out the full winners list here!
Despite the pandemic and lockdowns, Bollywood released several noteworthy films in 2020. The award function took place at Filmcity in Mumbai and was broadcast on April 11. The audience was able to catch their favourite celebrity performances along with exclusive video-on-demand, the red-carpet action, behind-the-stage fun, performance rehearsals, and more on Facebook and Instagram.
Speaking about Filmfare and Facebook’s association, Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media, said, “We are glad to offer today’s digital-first audiences a view of the FIlmfare Awards in an interactive and engaging format through Facebook and Instagram. This longstanding partnership sets the stage for the global fans to come together and get an exclusive view of the performances and accolades that headlined this year’s award ceremony. Following the mandated safety precautions, we shot the performances and held the ceremony behind closed doors, in a safe and private environment.”
Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year, earned a posthumous award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category for his work in Angrezi Medium. Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor Critics Award for Gulabo Sitabo. Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Popular) and Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for their roles in Thappad and Sir respectively.
Stars even performed during the Filmfare Awards ceremony. Hrithik Roshan did a take on “Ek Pal Ka Jeena: and “Jai Jai Shivshankar”. Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her performances while Sara Ali Khan had everyone grooving with her song “Love Aaj Kal.”
Here’s the complete list of winners!
BEST FILM
THAPPAD
BEST DIRECTOR
OM RAUT FOR TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR
BEST FILM (CRITICS)
EEB ALLAY OOO!
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)
IRRFAN KHAN FOR ANGREZI MEDIUM
BEST ACTOR (CRITICS)
AMITABH BACHCHAN FOR GULABO SITABO
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)
TAAPSEE PANNU FOR THAPPAD
BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS)
TILLOTAMA SHOME FOR SIR
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)
SAIF ALI KHAN FOR TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ACTOR ROLE (FEMALE)
FARROKH JAFFAR FOR GULABO SITABO
BEST STORY
ANUBHAV SUSHILA SINHA & MRUNMAYEE LAGOO WAIKUL FOR THAPPAD
BEST SCREENPLAY
ROHENA GERA FOR SIR
BEST DIALOGUE
JUHI CHATURVEDI FOR GULABO SITABO
BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
RAJESH KRISHNAN FOR LOOTCASE
BEST DEBUT FEMALE
ALAYA F FOR JAWAANI JAANEMAN
BEST MUSIC ALBUM
PRITAM FOR LUDO
BEST LYRICS
GULZAR FOR “CHHAPPAK” (CHHAPPAK)
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
RAGHAV CHAITANYA FOR “EK TUKDA DHOOP” (THAPPAD)
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
ASEES KAUR FOR “MALANG” (MALANG)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
IRRFAN KHAN
TECHNICAL AWARDS
BEST ACTION
RAMAZAN BULUT, RP YADAV (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)
BEST BACKGROUND SCORE
MANGESH URMILA DHAKDE FOR THAPPAD
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
AVIK MUKHOPADHAYAY FOR GULABO SITABO
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FARAH KHAN FOR “DIL BECHARA” (DIL BECHARA)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
VEERA KAPUR EE FOR GULABO SITABO
BEST EDITING
YASHA PUSHPA RAMCHANDANI FOR THAPPAD
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
MANASI DHRUV MEHTA FOR GULABO SITABO
BEST SOUND DESIGN
KAAMOD KHARADE FOR THAPPAD
BEST VFX
PRASAD SUTAR(NY VFX WALA) FOR TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR
SHORT FILM AWARDS
BEST FILM (FICTION)
SHIVRAJ WAICHAL FOR ARJUN
BEST FILM (NON-FICTION)
NITESH RAMESH PARULEKAR FOR BACKYARD WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)
PURTI SAVARDEKAR FOR THE FIRST WEDDING
BEST ACTOR (MALE)
ARNAV ABDAGIRE FOR ARJUN
BEST FILM (POPULAR CHOICE)
DEVI
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
