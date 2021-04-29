Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur’s Film “Rupi Kaur Live”

In early 2020, best-selling author Rupi Kaur decided to film a special evening in Los Angeles, reading a collection of poems from all three of her books. Now the one-hour film is ready for a ticketed online premiere. Here is all you need to know.

Inspired by Rupi Kaur’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling poetry collections, milk and honey, the sun and her flowers, and home body, Rupi Kaur Live takes you through her illustrious works. Kaur will guide the audience through a vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing.

Rupi Kaur Live will explore themes of redemption as she looks back at her early success as an author to the challenges of depression, sexual trauma, and the immigrant experience.

Kaur said in a press release: “Sharing this show with the world is a dream come true. I’ve spent a decade performing my poetry, and every show since I was a teenager till now, has amounted to this live special. I can’t wait to experience it as a collective with all my readers across the world. It’s been a journey – and this release feels like a celebration.”

Since no one was willing to fund her live show, Kaur independently produced and is self-releasing this video-on-demand. Just like back In 2014 when she tried to publish milk and honey, and the response was “there’s no market for poetry” and so she self-published her book. Now, Rupi is bringing her show straight to the audience.

On her website, she says: “Rupi Kaur Live is my love letter to you. You made this dream a reality. Thank you for being the greatest readers in the world. Thank you for being on this journey with me. For having my back. For loving and supporting and raising poetry to new heights.”

Tickets go on sale for $15 USD. Click here for more. There is also the bundle — Rupi Kaur Live Ticket + Mustard Sweater Bundle, going for $100 USD. The event will premiere April 30, 2021 at 9pm ET on rupikaur.veeps.com. It will be available to rewatch all weekend for 48 hours only so you can catch up.

So take in some quality poetry time with this special cinematic treat!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.rupikaur.com