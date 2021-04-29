Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur’s Film “Rupi Kaur Live”
Showbiz Apr 29, 2021
In early 2020, best-selling author Rupi Kaur decided to film a special evening in Los Angeles, reading a collection of poems from all three of her books. Now the one-hour film is ready for a ticketed online premiere. Here is all you need to know.
Inspired by Rupi Kaur’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling poetry collections, milk and honey, the sun and her flowers, and home body, Rupi Kaur Live takes you through her illustrious works. Kaur will guide the audience through a vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing.
Rupi Kaur Live will explore themes of redemption as she looks back at her early success as an author to the challenges of depression, sexual trauma, and the immigrant experience.
Kaur said in a press release: “Sharing this show with the world is a dream come true. I’ve spent a decade performing my poetry, and every show since I was a teenager till now, has amounted to this live special. I can’t wait to experience it as a collective with all my readers across the world. It’s been a journey – and this release feels like a celebration.”
Since no one was willing to fund her live show, Kaur independently produced and is self-releasing this video-on-demand. Just like back In 2014 when she tried to publish milk and honey, and the response was “there’s no market for poetry” and so she self-published her book. Now, Rupi is bringing her show straight to the audience.
On her website, she says: “Rupi Kaur Live is my love letter to you. You made this dream a reality. Thank you for being the greatest readers in the world. Thank you for being on this journey with me. For having my back. For loving and supporting and raising poetry to new heights.”
Tickets go on sale for $15 USD. Click here for more. There is also the bundle — Rupi Kaur Live Ticket + Mustard Sweater Bundle, going for $100 USD. The event will premiere April 30, 2021 at 9pm ET on rupikaur.veeps.com. It will be available to rewatch all weekend for 48 hours only so you can catch up.
So take in some quality poetry time with this special cinematic treat!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.rupikaur.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
-
Need A Binge Boost? You Have Got To Stream These Desi Shows
-
Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives
-
Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You've Got To Check Out These Fab Celeb Pet Influencers On Instagram
-
Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream 'Bombay Begums'
-
Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
-
Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine's Day
-
If You Haven't Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch "The White Tiger" Now
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why The Film "I'll Meet You There" From Iram Parveen Bilal Can't Be Missed
-
Check Out These January 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You're "Ready For This Love" In His Latest Hit Single
-
5 Replay-Worthy Moments From 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
-
Interview: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter Dish On Mira Nair's Epic TV Drama 'A Suitable Boy'
-
Must See! Deepa Mehta's Much-Buzzed New Flick 'Funny Boy'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These December 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
6 Reasons Why I've Added K-Pop To My Bollywood Playlist
-
Nazneen Contractor Makes History As The First South Asian Lead In The Hallmark Channel Film, "The Christmas Ring"
-
"Funny Boy" By Deepa Mehta Is Canada's Official Submission For Best International Feature Film At The 2021 Oscars
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These November 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
4 Reasons Why You Should Check Out "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" On Netflix
-
Check Out These 7 Lockdown Movies You May Have Missed
-
World Mental Health Day Special: Adi Tackles The Topic Of Suicide In India With His latest Release ".22"
-
Veena Sud Discusses Directing The Film 'The Lie'
-
Actress Sarita Choudhury Discusses Her New Film 'EVIL EYE'
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These October 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
8 Real-Life Dramas That You Need To Watch
-
6 Psychological Thrillers You Don't Want to Miss
-
One-On-One Chat With Breakout Star Geraldine Viswanathan Of "The Broken Hearts Gallery"
-
A Must Watch! "The Broken Hearts Gallery" Celebrates The Remnants Of Love
-
5 Reasons We Love Netflix Show "Masaba Masaba" and You Will Too
-
Twitter Trashes "Dangerous" The Latest Film By Ram Gopal Varma
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These September 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Log Kya Kahengi: 5 Reasons Why Cancelling "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" Is A Huge Mistake
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These August 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Tune In Today! Virtual Fundraising Concert By Rukus Avenue & UN In Honour Of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
-
Turn It Up! 7 Best Concert Films To Stream At Home
-
Saroj Khan (1948-2020): 10 Iconic Songs From The Legendary Choreographer
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These July 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take A Mental Break & Check Out These 5 South Asian Comedians For Some Serious LOLs
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These June 2020 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Take Pride In These 7 Books By South Asian LGBTQIA+ Authors
-
Bollywood's Back! Check Out These Bollywood Films That Are Going Online
-
Filmmaker Shreya Patel & Podcaster Sachit Gupta Launches #LOVESPREADS For Global Artists & "Unity" Documentary To Connect The World During These COVID Times
-
'Transplant' Star Hamza Haq Represents The Refugee Experience On His Top-Rated TV Drama
-
Get Streaming! May 2020 Bollywood Movies & Shows To Binge On
-
The World's Largest Fundraiser! Our Fave Moments From The "I FOR INDIA" Concert
-
The "WTF?!" Reactions To Lilly Singh And Her Badgyal Video
-
Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020): A Loving Look At Some Of His Iconic Bollywood Songs
-
Remembering Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): The Cinematic Man For All Seasons
-
Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Is The Show We Have Been Waiting For