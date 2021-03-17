Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream ‘Bombay Begums’

Bombay Begums ” starring Pooja Bhatt is the latest must-watch series by Netflix . This drama circles around the stories of five ambitious women who are chasing their dreams and desires while dealing with disappointment in the bustling city of Mumbai. Looking for something new to stream? Here are 5 reasons why you need to include Bombay Begums on your list!

Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur are the four ambitious women who have their fair share of problems in this Netflix original drama series. Aadhya Anand, who voices teenager Shai, narrates this series as she views the four women from the eyes of a young teen growing up in Mumbai.

The series revolves around women with ambition and how they navigate a patriarchal society and prove that women can and have done it all. Here are five reasons to add this series to your must-watch list:

1) Pooja Bhatt’s Comeback

Pooja Bhatt makes a stellar comeback by slipping in the skin of Rani, a newly appointed MD of the Royal Bank. Rani was once a small-town girl who had to make many sacrifices to climb the corporate ladder. Now that she’s at the top, she knows that everyone is waiting for her to fail and replace her in the company. Bhatt showcases strength and vulnerability as a woman who wants both power and fame, and will do anything to keep it.

2) Amruta Subhash Shines In Every Scene

Amruta Subhash is a scene-stealer. She plays Lily, a bar dancer who wants to live a well-respected life by starting a factory and giving her son the life she never had. You’ll find yourself wanting to see more of her character explored, as she defies society’s expectation and gives you a memorable character to root for onscreen.

3) Shahana Goswami And Her Character Arc

Shahana Goswami walks the fine line, portraying a woman with ambition, but doesn’t know it yet. Goswami’s Fatima Warsi is extremely good at her job as she handles million dollar deals for the bank. Yet, when she and her husband find out they’re expecting a child, she is ready to give up a promotion to, as her husband puts it, “stay at home and raise the baby.” Over the course of the series, her character arc becomes quite interesting and Goswami makes every turn believable.

4) The Women-Focused Storyline

The series centres on women who are unapologetic and ambitious as they tread the complex world of ‘eat or be eaten.’ They happen to be the heroes and villains of their own story. Yet, just like real-life, they can be flawed and it’s these well-rounded characters that make your time worth investing in this series.

5) The Meticulous Observation

Teenager Shai, voiced by Aadhya Anand, narrates the entire series as she observes the women around her. She keenly points out and says: “Some women are born to rule. We call them queens. They bleed for their dreams and expect others to bleed for them.” However, she also refuses to become like them. She provides an entertaining insight as she writer letters to her “mummy,” while serving as a note to the audience.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.netflix.com