It seems that our furry friends are becoming influencers in their own right! Check out these super cute (and totally influencing) celeb pets on instagram right here!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Diana

Priyanka Chopra Jonas adopted a puppy in 2016 and named her Diana. She has an Insta handle “diariesofdiana,” which currently has 220 posts, and has a fan following of over 149k. Nick also has a dog, Gino the German, who has an Instagram handle of his own. Last year, they adopted a little rescue, Panda. She, too, has an Insta account, “pandathepunk.”

Alia Bhatt – Edward

Alia Bhatt has a white persian cat named Edward and another named Juniper. She was gifted by one of her friends on her birthday. She constantly gives sneak peek into her kitty’s life, especially through Edward’s profile “bhattedward.” Edward’s bio reads: “Momma’s boy @aliaabhatt. Eddiiee…”

Jacqueline Fernandez – Yoda and Miumiu

Jacqueline is a huge animal lover and has four Persian cats: Yoda, Loki, Miumiu and Xyza. She was 12 years old when she got her first pet cat and since then, she has had several pets while growing up in Bahrain.

John Abraham – Sia and Bailey

John Abraham is a proud dad to a stray dog and a pedigree dog. His Instagram always includes pictures of his fur kids. Even during the lockdown phase, he urged fans to feed the strays dogs in the neighbourhood.

Sidharth Malhotra – Oscar

Sidharth Malhotra is an animal lover, and calls his pet dog Oscar his best friend: “The same spark of life that is within you, is within all our animal friends!” he shared on Instagram.

Tika The Iggy

The biggest celeb influencer out there! Canadian dog Tika the Iggy is Montreal best-dressed celeb pet and already has over 1 million followers on Instagram. The Italian greyhound’s videos are hilarious and went viral in December. She’s caught the attention of several celebs, including Jennifer Aniston, Diane Keaton and Lizzo. She even has an agent and her own merch. Even Priyanka Chopra Jonas did a live chat with Tika!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com