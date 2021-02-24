From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
Showbiz Feb 24, 2021
This year, several South Asian artists have been working through the pandemic to release their own singles. Here are a list of South Asian EPs (and a bonus South Asian-inspired track) you need to add to your listening list STAT!
Roveena
Over the past year, vocal powerhouse Roveena has been taking the music scene by storm. The Sri Lankan-born Canadian multi-award winning recording artist has reached over a million spins and shattered over 12 million views on YouTube through video collaborations. She recently released her new single “Make You Feel My Love”.
Lisa Murdoch
Rising star Lisa Murdoch released a new EP titled “Fungi”. After having a spiritual awakening in the first lockdown, Lisa locked herself in her home studio for months to work on her craft and sound. This British songstress takes listeners on her healing journey with a spice of R&B soul vibes whilst pushing the message of female empowerment. Lisa blends rapping and singing with catchy choruses, creating her own lane with a global sound.
Azaan Sami Khan
Azaan Sami Khan released a teaser video and poster for the title track of his new album, Main Tera. The album is a personal venture for the composer who has previously worked on producing music for Pakistan’s top-grossing films of recent times.
Hasan Shah
Danish singer-songwriter Hasan Shah made his debut in the Indian non-film music scene with the song “Hawa”. His 2015 Danish single “Tyveri” featuring Gilli was nominated for Best Music Video at the Danish Grammys.
Raghu Dixit
Singer Raghu Dixit and Pro Bros have collaborated for a new track “Sajanaa”, which is a blend of indie, pop and electronic music. Raghu Dixit is a well-known name in Bollywood, contributing to Bollywood films such as Mujhse Fraandship Karoge, Bewakoofiyaan, Chef and Gully Boy.
Dino James
Rapper Dino James has unveiled his new EP titled, “Chemicals”. Two songs worth checking out are his recently released songs “Sunn” and “Feel hain ki nahi”.
Surya
Reflecting the song’s themes, Surya’s new single “U Me We” is a symbolic representation of his attempt at materializing his ambitions, overcoming setbacks and forging his own legacy. “U Me We” has been receiving a lot of organic support and has been featured on Spotify’s ‘Fresh Finds’ editorial playlist.
Roach Killa
Roach Killa‘s music combines his roots and culture in a unique way that has won him millions of fans across the world. His new single “Top Boy” is his latest hip hop song with a fusion of Desi beats.
Bonus Track:
Willow Smith and Jahnavi Harrison
Willow Smith and Bhakti teacher Jahnavi Harrison collaborated on a new EP, “RISE”, that takes listeners on a spiritual journey, introducing the teachings of Bhakti-yoga and sacred texts.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.facebook.com, Roach Killa, Roveena, Lisa Murdoch
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
