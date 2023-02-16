From South India to LA, R&B Star Malavika Is Set Sizzle In 2023!

With her move from South India to Los Angeles, Malavika has her eye set on dominating the hip-hop and R&B charts. Having been discovered by West coast legend DJ Quik, Malavika quickly began to define her musical style. In an exclusive chat with us, she shares her excitement of being able to bring people together through her music, her tribute to the classic 90s iconic group En Vogue with her recent reimagining of “Don’t Let Go”, getting her latest EP together this summer, and the main musical message she has for her fans.

If you haven’t heard about Malavika, you need to add her music to your playlist as soon as possible.

Maybe it’s our toxic trait, but we really love to say, ‘I told you so,’ especially when it comes to supporting rising stars like international singer-songwriter, Malavika.

Just remember who put you on first!

Who is Malavika?

Malavika knew early on that she had a passion for music, which her family encouraged and supported.

In chatting with Malavika recently, she highlighted that when growing up she “idolized Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, alongside Indian masters like A.R. Rahman, [along with] Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Kanye West and Drake.” Understanding that her love for music was more than a hobby, she went to the Berklee College of Music in Boston after completing high school, where she was able to develop her talents as a musician further.

However, it was over the last five years that Malavika notes she’s grown into an artist. Since then, after deciding to relocate to Los Angeles, Malavika shares that she “…was discovered by West Coast legend DJ Quik who took an interest in [my] career and development. DJ Quik and [I] have since worked on a variety of records and toured together, performing at the Novo in LA and venues all across the Bay Area.”

As well, Malavika explains that the pandemic really helped with, “exploring my sound and really deep dive into that without any distractions and anything else that I was obligated to. [I had a chance to] really reflect and figure out what the next steps are. I feel like I was prepping myself, with an immense amount of practice, because that’s all I could do. And now it’s go time.”

New Single, Who Dis?!

If you haven’t heard Malavika’s new single, “Don’t Let Go,” be sure to check it out.

Malavika and I chat about her inspiration, her family’s support and her music’s main message to her fans.

Devika Goberdhan: What do you want people to take away from your music?

Malavika: It’s about bringing different cultures together. The world is changing, and people are evolving in different parts of the world and coming together because [of] social media. Even if you’re not together in the same theatre or the same live performance, everyone is still tuned to what’s going on. I think there [are] so many new challenges and things that we face because of this evolution with social media, and I just want people to hear the music and feel some type of emotion. [As well,] it’s the culture involved. I was born in India and that’s a part of me [I want to add] elements [of] to [my] music [that they can connect to]. And, then of course, [with] the live show aspect… because of where I’m from, it will naturally be a mixed crowd. [I want to be a part of people] having fun together, forgetting about everything else that [they’re] dealing with on a day-to-day basis, and just being present.

DG: Would you say you have a specific sound or style that you want to be known for?

M: I’m from South India. Being in school there, everyone is from different parts of the country. And there were also some, you know, students who were from [foreign countries]. I had exposure to so many different cultures… and, of course, Bollywood. I’m very much influenced by the West as well. But [my sound] is kind of a blend of both worlds, [but in a] tasteful, intentional, and proud [way that feels natural].

DG: Typically, South Asian families may not be as supportive of creative careers, what’s it been like to have your family’s support?

M: I’m very grateful for my family supporting me on my musical journey, but [they] also appreciated the incredible female artists over the years that were “provocative” and shifting culture, [like] Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna [or] Janet Jackson. My family just openly talked about how cool they were and [as a] young girl that inspired me even more. [Thinking more about it,] I’m very fortunate that they were supportive once they knew that I really, really wanted to pursue this. [And they’ve kept me grounded. In the South Asian culture] and the community, everyone talks a lot, [saying things like], “I can’t believe they’re so liberal, they’re letting her do this and that.” But I feel like [these comments] have just made me stronger and [made me] resilient for this career [because people will always have something to say].

DG: I know you’ve been itching to perform, what was it like for the first time getting back out on stage?

M: It was amazing. It was such a great experience. [There] about 3000 people in the crowd. I had two amazing dancers with me. It felt surreal to just be able to see people again with no masks having an amazing time and enjoying music as they did before. I love recording and I love creating and releasing music digitally, but the live experience is just another level, in terms of what you can do and experience and in-person.

DG: What inspired this song?

M: It’s originally a song from the late 90s by this girl group called En Vogue. I loved the original and I’ve always wanted to bring back a cool rendition of an older song that I love in a way that’s different from the original which is what a lot of artists do. And this one was really special to me. I just love the lyrics and I really wanted to tap into that. It’s [also] different from everything else I have [done]. I would say it’s the slowest one of the songs I have [as] everything else I have now is more upbeat. But [this song] definitely gave me more of a chance to showcase my softer side. This is a little bit more sultry and emotional. It was nice to tap into that side and I’m just very excited.

DG: From your first release to this one, how do you feel you’ve grown?

M: There were some delays and things because of the pandemic. But now things are back again, like the meetings and the shows are happening again. It’s a very exciting time and I have so much more to say. [During the pandemic,] I had so much time to sit with [myself,] but [now that] things have opened up, [there are now] more interactions, more places I’ve gone to, and things I’ve seen. The combination of all these experiences [is] leading to everything else that I’m releasing, which is just getting stronger and better. I’m just very excited and eager.

What’s next for Malavika?

Malavika shared the exciting news that she’s “…I’m leading up to an EP release in the summer, so that’s going to be a full body of work for the first time, and I’m really excited about that because these [so far, I’ve only released] singles. It took time to pick the right [songs] and ensure that it’s cohesive and makes sense together. I feel like everyone’s individual experience is different. Mine is as well, so how it’s going to sound is going to be sonically unique and true to who I am.”

She expressed that this EP means a lot to her as “it’s her first body of work. [Therefore,] sonically the sounds that I chose and everything [else was] very intentional, in terms of how [I went] about it. The visuals are really important for it too, so that’s something I’m working on. I’m a very visual person, so there’s definitely going to be more music videos coming out with that as well!”

Once the EP drops, Malavika is thrilled to share that she’ll be heading out on tour. To kick things off, she noted that she’ll “start with a North American round and then, potentially take it back home [to India] and wherever else [makes sense].”

Needless to say, Malavika has a unique song, vibe, and drive that is sure to propel her forward as she progresses in her career.

Like I said earlier, don’t sleep on Malavika!

Trust me!

Main Image Photo Credit: Rukus Avenue Radio