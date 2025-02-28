South Asian Stars Light Up Hollywood At Glamorous Pre-Oscar Celebration!
Entertainment Feb 28, 2025
Last night, South Asian talent and industry leaders gathered for a spectacular evening celebrating this year’s Oscar nominees. The exclusive “South Asians at the Oscars” Pre-Oscar Party brought together an impressive group of co-hosts, including Mindy Kaling, Aasif Mandvi, Bela Bajaria, Liza Koshy, Nik Dodani, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Shamina Singh, Shruti Ganguly, and Anita Chatterjee. The event highlighted the impact and contributions of South Asian creatives who continue to push boundaries in Hollywood and beyond.
The evening featured inspiring remarks from Kaling, the co-hosts, and the honored nominees, reflecting on the strides made in representation and the work still needed to create lasting change. Guests were also treated to mesmerizing musical performances by Liz Lokre and Tushar Apte, with a special appearance by Anjulie.
This year’s South Asian Oscar nominees in attendance included:
- Adam Graves (Anuja)
- David Taghioff (Emilia Perez, I’m Still Here)
- Guneet Monga (Anuja)
- Smriti Mundhra (I Am Ready, Warden)
- Suchitra Mattai (Anuja)
The event also welcomed a star-studded guest list featuring Lilly Singh, Kunal Nayyar, Poorna Jagannathan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jay Shetty, Manish Dayal, Pooja Kumar, Karen David, Banita Sandhu, Charithra Chandran, SUKKI, Meena Harris, Deepica Mutyala, Payal Kadakia, and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty.
This unforgettable night was made possible through the support of TAAF (The Asian American Foundation), Pop Culture Collaborative, Variety, WME, Brown Girl Magazine, Pernod Ricard, Picture North, poppi, honto88, Exquisite Events (@xquisiteevents), and A-Game Public Relations.
Here are some photos from the event (Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations):
More photographs available HERE.
Credit: A-Game Public Relations
