Episode 30: Navigating The International World Of Cinema As A Woman With Pooja Kumar
Open Chest Sep 15, 2020
Hi Friends!
In this episode, Raj chatted with Pooja Kumar, who is an award winning American-Indian actress and producer. She has done over 35 movies across Hollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood, 15 off-Broadway plays, and 25 TV shows, as well as having produced 3 award-winning short films. She is considered a rare breed among actresses today, because she has been able to move from country to country and from one medium of performance to another, and get work.
As a result, Pooja has a unique perspective on being a woman in the entertainment business and it’s this insight that she hopes to educate other women on, who are newly entering the film business, so if you are she, this live is for you!
They talked about her new Zee5 Premium’s film Anamika (where she is the title lead), for the four film anthology called Forbidden Love OUT TODAY, which explores the darker side of love.
Pooja Kumar also talked about her point of entry into the film world, adapting to the industry culture in each country, knowing when to speak up and when not to, how to get cast, and how to excel in a role – and that too, no matter what film industry you are looking to work in.
If you are an aspiring actress and would like to know what to expect behind the velvet rope, listen to this episode!
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
COMMENTS
Episode 29: Tenet The Movie: Actors John David Washington & Himesh Patel Share Why This Is A Monumental Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Episode 29: Tenet The Movie: Actors John David Washington & Himesh Patel Share Why This Is A Monumental Film
-
Episode 28: Sathish Bala’s Journey From Immigrant Mindset To Abundance Entrepreneur
-
Episode 27: How ‘Good Luck Yogi’ Co-Founder Anchal Chand Teaches Children Meditation
-
Episode 26: How To Build A World-Class Empire, By Those Who Have!
-
Episode 25: Decoding Human Trafficking with Shae Invidiata
-
Episode 24: Mental Health vs Illness: A Hidden Pandemic with Dr. Monica Vermani
-
Episode 23: COVID-19 Special Series: Fact Vs. Fiction Chat With Experts
-
Episode 22: Chat With Stars Of 'Mira, Royal Detective'
-
Episode 21: Chat With Nindy Kaur
-
Episode 20: Chat With JoSH The Band
-
Episode 19: Women Empowerment Panel Discussion With Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta
-
Episode 18: Sheetal Sheth Discusses Her Book 'Always Anjali'
-
Episode 17: Conversation With Sheetal Sheth
-
Episode 16: Conversation With Nadiya Shah
-
Episode 15: Conversation With Stars Of YouTwoTV
-
Episode 14: #SheInspiresMe Playlist
-
Episode 13: Conversation With Tamanna Roashan
-
Episode 12: Conversations With Vidya Balan, Arshad Khan
-
Episode 11: Conversation With Sunny Leone
-
Episode 10: Conversations With Shama Hyder, Stars Of Dragon's Den
-
Episode 9: Conversation With Karen David (Pt. 2)
-
Episode 8: Conversation With Karen David (Pt. 1)
-
Episode 7: Conversation With Monika Deol
-
Episode 6: Conversation With Farah Nasser, Pooja Handa, Sangita Patel, Hina Ansari & Monika Deol
-
Episode 5: Conversations With Jessica Matten, Lisa Marie Holmes, Supinder Wraich
-
Episode 4: Conversations With Falguni Peacock, Ali Xeeshan, Hina Ansari
-
Episode 3: Conversation With Shalini Vadhera
-
Episode 2: Conversations With Noureen DeWulf, Jasmeet Sidhu
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!