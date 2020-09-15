Episode 30: Navigating The International World Of Cinema As A Woman With Pooja Kumar

Hi Friends!

In this episode, Raj chatted with Pooja Kumar, who is an award winning American-Indian actress and producer. She has done over 35 movies across Hollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood, 15 off-Broadway plays, and 25 TV shows, as well as having produced 3 award-winning short films. She is considered a rare breed among actresses today, because she has been able to move from country to country and from one medium of performance to another, and get work.

As a result, Pooja has a unique perspective on being a woman in the entertainment business and it’s this insight that she hopes to educate other women on, who are newly entering the film business, so if you are she, this live is for you!

They talked about her new Zee5 Premium’s film Anamika (where she is the title lead), for the four film anthology called Forbidden Love OUT TODAY, which explores the darker side of love.

Pooja Kumar also talked about her point of entry into the film world, adapting to the industry culture in each country, knowing when to speak up and when not to, how to get cast, and how to excel in a role – and that too, no matter what film industry you are looking to work in.

If you are an aspiring actress and would like to know what to expect behind the velvet rope, listen to this episode!

