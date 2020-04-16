Episode 23: COVID-19 Special Series: Fact Vs. Fiction Chat With Experts
Open Chest Apr 16, 2020
Hi Friends!
COVID-19 SPECIAL SERIES: FACT VS. FICTION WITH DR VIPAN NIKORE, RUBINA AHMED-HAQ AND ANITA CHATTERJEE-VARMA.
In the advent of us living in the #COVID-19 era, Raj decided to do a special series to bring to light fact vs. fiction.
With the COVID-19 pandemic demanding a global social distancing effort, we are all being tasked to combat the spread of a virus that currently has no cure. With all of the information out there, it’s difficult to know what is real and what is sensationalism. In this series, Raj has brought on experts from a variety of industries, to decipher the vital “need to know” truths so that we can empower self and others.
She chats with Dr. Vipan Nikore, finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq and public relations expert Anita Chatterjee-Varma.
If you are confused and anxious about what is really going on, this show is for you. Check it out!
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
