Episode 3: Conversation With Shalini Vadhera

Hi Friends!

In this week’s show, Raj introduces her very first re-occurring theme called “Women Who Empower”, which she plans on bringing to her listeners over the next few months, with insights and experiences from celebrities influencers, experts, and thought leaders from around the #world.

In today’s show, Raj tackles “Beauty & Identity”, with special guest, serial beauty entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera, who reveals in this ‘Open Chest Exclusive’ that one thing that changed her life forever and put her on the path she was always meant to be on – empowering women and girls in India.

In ‘Open Chest Social’, Vadhera shares her valuable insights on whether the beauty industry empowers, or has power over our identity.