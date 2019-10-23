Open Chest / Episode 3: Conversation With Shalini Vadhera

Episode 3: Conversation With Shalini Vadhera

Open Chest Oct 23, 2019

Farah Khan

by  

 

Hi Friends!

In this week’s show, Raj introduces her very first re-occurring theme called “Women Who Empower”, which she plans on bringing to her listeners over the next few months, with insights and experiences from celebrities influencers, experts, and thought leaders from around the #world.

In today’s show, Raj tackles “Beauty & Identity”, with special guest, serial beauty entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera, who reveals in this ‘Open Chest Exclusive’ that one thing that changed her life forever and put her on the path she was always meant to be on – empowering women and girls in India.

In ‘Open Chest Social’, Vadhera shares her valuable insights on whether the beauty industry empowers, or has power over our identity.

CLICK HERE to listen 

 

TAGS

, , , , ,

Farah Khan

Farah Khan

Author

Farah joined ANOKHIseven years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest LogoSHOW AIRING
LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

openchest Logo

Weekly Celebrity Talk Show Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here