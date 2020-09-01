Episode 28: Sathish Bala’s Journey From Immigrant Mindset To Abundance Entrepreneur
Open Chest Sep 01, 2020
Hi Friends!
He talked about how he went from an immigrant mindset to conquering multiple industries and supporting many niches, including musicians and female entrepreneurs! His story screams, hustle, hard work, and honour.
If you are an early stage entrepreneur or looking to set up a start up, this episode is for you. Listen to it here!
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
