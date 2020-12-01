Episode 36: Taking the Guesswork Out of Start-up Culture with CEO and Founder of ThinkHatch Emily Foucault
Open Chest Dec 01, 2020
Hi Friends!
In this episode, Raj chatted with Founder & CEO of ThinkHatch Emily Foucault, where they discuss:
– The ‘need to knows’ about start up culture (the things that they don’t tell you that you have to have in place in order to set yourself up for success).
– The state of investing in 2020 and what the pundits are saying about 2021.
-Women vs men led companies as investment opportunities (the stats, facts, and her opinion on the confidence gap).
If you are a startup, thinking about it, an investor, or just interested in it all, this episode is for you! And please let people in your networks know about this if you feel that it will add value to their lives!
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
COMMENTS
Episode 35: Medical Doctor & Wellness Expert Dr. Amy Shah Discusses Immunology, Gut Health & Intermittent Fasting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Episode 35: Medical Doctor & Wellness Expert Dr. Amy Shah Discusses Immunology, Gut Health & Intermittent Fasting
-
Episode 34: How To Protect Your Brand When Launching A Company with Ashlee Froese
-
Episode 33: The Launch of Noopsta's Debut Album "ALTR EGO," with Manj Music & Nindy Kaur
-
Episode 32: Founder of 'The Shakti Society' Reetu Gupta Discusses How She Got Into Meditation
-
Episode 31: Writer Pamela Sinha Talks About Why ‘Happy Place’ Is A Must-Watch Film
-
Episode 30: Navigating The International World Of Cinema As A Woman With Pooja Kumar
-
Episode 29: Tenet The Movie: Actors John David Washington & Himesh Patel Share Why This Is A Monumental Film
-
Episode 28: Sathish Bala’s Journey From Immigrant Mindset To Abundance Entrepreneur
-
Episode 27: How ‘Good Luck Yogi’ Co-Founder Anchal Chand Teaches Children Meditation
-
Episode 26: How To Build A World-Class Empire, By Those Who Have!
-
Episode 25: Decoding Human Trafficking with Shae Invidiata
-
Episode 24: Mental Health vs Illness: A Hidden Pandemic with Dr. Monica Vermani
-
Episode 23: COVID-19 Special Series: Fact Vs. Fiction Chat With Experts
-
Episode 22: Chat With Stars Of 'Mira, Royal Detective'
-
Episode 21: Chat With Nindy Kaur
-
Episode 20: Chat With JoSH The Band
-
Episode 19: Women Empowerment Panel Discussion With Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta
-
Episode 18: Sheetal Sheth Discusses Her Book 'Always Anjali'
-
Episode 17: Conversation With Sheetal Sheth
-
Episode 16: Conversation With Nadiya Shah
-
Episode 15: Conversation With Stars Of YouTwoTV
-
Episode 14: #SheInspiresMe Playlist
-
Episode 13: Conversation With Tamanna Roashan
-
Episode 12: Conversations With Vidya Balan, Arshad Khan
-
Episode 11: Conversation With Sunny Leone
-
Episode 10: Conversations With Shama Hyder, Stars Of Dragon's Den
-
Episode 9: Conversation With Karen David (Pt. 2)
-
Episode 8: Conversation With Karen David (Pt. 1)
-
Episode 7: Conversation With Monika Deol
-
Episode 6: Conversation With Farah Nasser, Pooja Handa, Sangita Patel, Hina Ansari & Monika Deol
-
Episode 5: Conversations With Jessica Matten, Lisa Marie Holmes, Supinder Wraich
-
Episode 4: Conversations With Falguni Peacock, Ali Xeeshan, Hina Ansari
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!