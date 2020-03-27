Episode 22: Chat With Stars Of ‘Mira, Royal Detective’

Hi Friends!

Raj dedicated her first episode of 2020 to the launch of a groundbreaking Disney series called Mira, Royal Detective. This is the first time that a North American created animation series is centered around a South Asian character with an all South Asian star-studded cast.

The show is set in the magical Indian inspired land of Jalpur where it introduces the central character Mira as a commoner who is appointed as royal detective by the Queen. Following its premiere in the US and India, the series will roll out worldwide to an estimated 160 countries.

The ensemble cast includes Hannah Simone, Aasif Mandvi, Freida Pinto and Kal Penn but to name a few, with Mira being played by relative newcomer Leela Ladnier, daughter of long time actress and Raj’s dear friend Kavi Ladnier. Raj had the opportunity to speak with some of the cast members about the series, why it’s so groundbreaking and how impactful its showcase of South Asian culture could be on future generations worldwide. She chatted with Leela Ladnier, Aasif Mandvi and Hannah Simone about their involvement with the series. Check it out!

